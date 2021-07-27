Dog Meets Human Pal After 10 Months: Watch Her Adorable Reaction In Viral Video

A dog is a man’s best friend, we have heard this phrase several times. We have also heard people saying, that a dog is a very loyal pet. These statements shall be rendered true, after watching this video. A video of an excited dog meeting his human friend after 10 months has gone viral on the internet. The netizens are in love with the poodle’s reaction to meeting his human pal. The video is a treat for all dog lovers, they will surely find it heart touching. The viral video was first shared by a page named r/aww on social media platform Reddit on Monday and has garnered a huge number of likes and comments.

Watch the viral video here--



Doggo meets human friend after 10 months

In the 30 second video, the dog named Rave can be seen swiftly walking in the park, without having any idea about what will happen next. While the text on the screen, tells viewers that she had not met his human friend for 10 months. Rave’s friend was sitting right across on the bench and had hidden his face with his hand. In the video, it can be seen that just as Rave passes by the bench where his human pal was sitting, the Doggo stop to sniff the familiar smell, and she continues to sniff the bench until Doggo recognises that it's her friend. The Doggo becomes super happy and excited about meeting him. Rave’s adorable reaction upon realizing it’s her friend is a treat to watch.



The comment section of the video was filled with heartwarming comments, with people expressing their love for Rave. Some of them also wished to have a pet like her in their life. A user wrote on the post, “I like how she came to tell you real quick like "OMG, it's him, it's him, you see him, look it's him it's him it's him" ❤️❤️❤️. Another user commented, “How have I not noticed him every day on this bench!?”. Someone else said, “I love her reaction full of joy!”



(Image: Reddit/@r/aww)

