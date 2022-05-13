Dog Shattered After Its Sea Lion Friend Dies; Netizens React To Heart-wrenching Video

The final goodbye is always a heart-wrenching one, but this is not just restricted to humans, as animals also feel the same emotions. While humans can speak up, animals find it hard to express what they feel. A gut-wrenching video has surfaced on the internet that depicted the strong connection between animals and their heartbreak in leaving a companion behind.

The video shows a dog howling after a whale killed his sea lion friend. The incident left the dog shattered and broken.

The video also showed the chocolate labrador, named Slim Shady and his heartwarming moments with the sea lion. The dog was initially indecisive to approach the sea lion. However, the pair quickly formed a strong friendship, with the sea lion oftentimes visiting Slim at the beach. Meanwhile, there was one particular moment in the moving video, where the adorable dog sits by its window barking while the sea lion playfully moves around the sand to say hello to its friend.

The video was shared by Slim's owner, Lindsay Greenberg, who wrote, "Ruff day for us here at the beach" while uploading the video on Instagram. Lindsay Greenberg told Newsweek that Slim Shady wasn't the most social of dogs until the sea lion came into his life. "He's actually usually very shy, has a couple of close doggy friends since he was a pup but for the most part very independent and uninterested in others," she said. She added that after realising that the sea lion friend of her dog is actually dead, she was left heartbroken.

'Aww Omg !', Netizens react

The video has accumulated around 17.8K likes accompanied by several comments. The video has also prompted many viewers on the internet to put out their emotions. "They are directly related to dogs, when I was young I worked at Sea World in San Diego. Amazing animals! (sic)", a user wrote. The second user expressed, "Poor slimmy and sea lion. Always in our hearts friend (sic)". A third user spelled, "Oh no... I'm so sorry, I would be devastated..plus sea lions are my favorite animal. Sorry for the loss of such a special friend. Big hugs and lots of love vibes from me to you and your fur baby! (sic)"

Image: Instagram/@linzybinzy120