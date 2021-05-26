Dog Trying Different Snapchat Filters Leaves Netizens Amused, Watch Video

Social media forums are often filled with adorable videos of dogs. A new video has emerged that shows a dog trying different snapchat filters. The video was shared on the Instagram profile of the golden retriever Tucker and the clip has amused netizens. People amazed with the video could not stop themselves from commenting on the post.

Golden retriever tries snapchat filter

The video starts with Tucker’s human family trying different Snapchat filterS on his face. The clip shows him being a moose to posing as a ‘happy’ taco. Tucker’s goofiness in the Snapchat filters left people in splits. Tucker is very popular on Instagram and has over 3 million followers. The profile is managed by Tucker's human Courtney Budzyn and the profile is filled with his cute pictures and adorable videos. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered more than 2 lakh likes and several reactions. Netizens delighted to watch the cuteness of THE dog posing in cool filters took to the comments section to share their opinion. One user commented, "The open drooling mouth with the taco filter is so apt." Another user commented, "Genius! But the Taco one wins for me." Another individual commented, Omg haha love them all." Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: tuckerbudzyn/Instagram

