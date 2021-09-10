While not everyone is brave enough to try adventure sports like paragliding, a dog is making the rounds on the internet as it shares the excitement with its owner.

A huge, fluffy Samoyed is seen soaring into the air in a viral video, soaking up every bit of the extraordinary experience alongside its owner. The dog was spotted riding below the man, who was filming their adventure while touching him from time to time to check on him.

Human and dog go paragliding together

Adventure film director Shams recently took a trip with his dog Ouka over the scenic Col du Granon, a famous mountain pass in France. A video of an adventurous duo set to the melody of Limahl's "Never Ending Story" has wowed internet users.

It was detailed in a video uploaded on Instagram by the rescue dog how they prepared for their travel together. The ride signalled the start of many more paragliding trips after only a month of training.

The owner, who shared some photos on his profile, stated that adopting the 3-year-old dog in late June transformed his life for the better. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Yep. We did it. After only two months with me, I build a trust big enough between @ouka.sam and me to bring him in the air with me. Today is quite special. For many reasons. One year ago I would never thought my life would have been in the darkest mood I ever been, and neither that I would have a dog and fly with him!!!"

He added, "Ouka has been the biggest positive thing that happened to me since many months. It was not easy to adopt a 3 years old #samoyed who was not really educated, and it was my first dog. I followed dog education course (thanks @esprit.dog!) very meticulously, and I discovered the love and the trust from a dog is unconditional. I am trying my best to give Ouka his best life, and he is helping me a lot to make me smile again. Thanks buddy! Let’s go fly around the world now!"

"Let's go fly around the world straight now!" the paragliding enthusiast said, adding that he is having a custom harness manufactured for his dog for all of their future trips.

Paragliding video of Dog and Human

Meanwhile, the caption on Ouka Sam's Instagram account read, "When @shamsfilmmaker said he wanted to take me on adventures, I was not expecting those kinds of adventures! But how cool is that?! So far, we did 4 flights and I love it! The harness is a bit too big for me so now I need a tailor made one! And then we will be ready to go hike on top of mountains and fly down from them!"

As per the dog's profile, it enjoys a variety of adventure sports in addition to paragliding. From regular hiking to kayaking, the two continue to explore nature in order to spend quality time with their friends and family.

Image: Shamsfilmmaker/Instagram