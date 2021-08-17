Dog's Reaction To Human Lying On Her Bed Is The Sweetest Thing On Internet; Watch

Social media is a wonderful place where you can get dozens of funny and goofy videos of adorable dogs which never fail to amuse anyone with their delights. The majority of them are able to find a particular place in the trending spots. However, there are certainly adorable pups that may capture your heart with their behaviour.

One such feeling one might get by viewing this Reddit video. The dog's endearing response to her owner laying down on her tiny bed is so appealing that it will probably make you feel like snuggling your own pet.

The footage, which is just 25 seconds long duration, was first published in November 2020, on the dog's own Instagram profile, ‘penny.pie.puppy.'

Penny, the lovely dog, is shown resting on her bed in the video. She becomes ecstatic as she senses her human approaching her. After that, the female owner sits and even lies down on the bed. The dog responds with joy and settles down close to her owner. Her tail is wagging the entire time.

The video is uploaded on Reddit with the caption, “Dog's adorable reaction on owner laying on her bed”.

Take a look at the video of the dog's reaction:

The clip was shared on Reddit a few hours ago and has already received over 90,000 upvotes. It has also got a lot of positive feedback from netizens who couldn't stop themselves from saying nice things about the footage. Some people share their own stories about attempting this with their very own dogs.

Some of the users have commented, “This gave me the feels so I got up and laid down beside my dog. He immediately got up and jumped in my now empty chair,” while others said, “I, too, curled up with our dogs on the floor for comfort. It's amazing how much the gentle accepting presence of another creature helps.” Even a third one commented, “My pup liked to share too. I call this the dog pillow. The dog pillow is a pillow and you become a dog pillow.”

(Image Credit: Reddit)

