Donkey Reunites With Little Girl Who Raised It; Viral Video Leaves Internet Teary-eyed

An adorable video clip that has now left the internet teary-eyed, features a donkey reuniting with a little girl who raised it. Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, a handle dedicated to feel-good videos, the 45-second clip shows a fully grown donkey pacing and embracing a young girl, who waits for it with her arms open. The video shot at the donkey’s stable, impeccably captures its emotions as it brays and continues to hug the girl.

“This donkey is reunited with the girl who raised it..,’ wrote the page sharing the video on Twitter. Since shared last week, the video clip has created a storm on the internet and has been viewed by over 6 and a half million people. Additionally, it has also garnered over 28 thousand retweets and attracted a wide range of comments.

This donkey is reunited with the girl who raised it.. pic.twitter.com/SAWNOhqESr — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 23, 2021

‘Animals have feelings too’

“How anyone can hurt an animal is beyond me. This is so precious,” wrote a user. “How can people say that animals have no emotions, can’t love, don’t feel pain the same way we do. What a beautiful video” added another. So touching?! Incredible. I once had a professor tell me animals have no memory or feelings. I argued they did. Proof perfect! Memory and emotions!!!,” write a third user.

For those who say "man has dominion over an animal and therefore the animal has no soul..." The Christian fringe who teaches this is so wrong.Just look at the soulful spirit of this creature. — Doug Macdonnell (@Macdonnell1996) May 24, 2021

If you are not already, I hope you will consider going vegetarian, for the animals. 💙 — Lo Ro ☮🐾 (@Laura_Jeans) May 24, 2021

So touching?! Incredible. I once had a professor tell me animals have no memory or feelings. I argued they did. Proof perfect! Memory and emotions!!! — Andrew (Drew) O’Connor (@_IrishOak_) May 23, 2021

Agreed! Anyone who has ever worked with animals will tell you they are full of emotions! Joy, love, grief, anger, surprise, pride, humor, embarrassment, empathy... every emotion that I have seen in a human, I have seen on the horses and dogs that I have worked closely with. — Sandra Isaac (@SandIsaacImages) May 23, 2021

things like this make me cry. I love donkeys/burros anyway, someone told me "They have such sweet eyes". And I noticed they do. They became one of my favorite animals, for sure. My eyes are still wet. — val6bodie (@val6bodie) May 23, 2021

In a similar video of the animal-Human reunion, a lost dog recently got back to its owners and a video of the event has left internet users emotional. The clip shared on Twitter by user Joy Patrica features a man carrying the dog on his shoulder and walking on snow-covered terrain. In the caption, Joy explained that her work colleague had lost her Labrador two weeks ago after which an Irish couple found the dog and saved her life. According to the clip, the pooch was so cold that it could not move and had to be carried down for around 10km. In the caption, Joy said the couple even made the video of the rescue mission and helped reunite the doggo with her family.

