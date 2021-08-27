Drone Footage Of Stingrays Floating In Ocean Floods Internet, Watch Here

The internet is full of astonishment, and one will completely agree to it if they witness this incredible video. The short clip of many stingrays gliding in the deep blue water has gone popular on social media. The video is so mesmerising and compelling that one might watch it over and over again. The footage was published on Twitter from the account of Buitengebieden.

In the 58-second video, it is seen that several stingrays are floating in a similar pattern seems like they are just gliding on the surface of the water. The bright yellow and brown colour of the stingrays brings a vibrant contrast to the blue colour of the water. The drone took the video from pretty up and gradually came close to the fantastic creatures.

The video was uploaded with the caption as, “Drone footage of a school of rays..”

Let’s take a look at the Drone footage:

Drone footage of a school of rays.. pic.twitter.com/sDnr8Nb7z5 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 26, 2021

Over 138.2k people have seen the footage of a swarm of stingrays swimming together which has more than 9522 likes as well as 1426 retweets. One of the users has commented out of curiosity, “They’re clearly feeding, but what makes them mass together like this? I mean, is it just a sign that this is the only feeding spot or are they actually interacting with one another?” while another has written, “looks like a bunch of couch pillows that fell out of a cargo ship” and a third person said, “I never thought of them as square-shaped before.” Other such comments are “I didn't realize there were so many different colored ones; I thought they were all gray,” “Nature is beautiful” and many more.

More about Stingray

Stingrays are often discovered in mild temperate oceans' shallow coastal waters. These creatures spend most of their life as dormant with half of their bodies buried in sand and they only move in response to the sweep of the tidal waves. The colour of a stingray is often matched to the shade of the sea bottom, making it almost invisible from the carnivorous sharks and bigger rays. Their flat bodies are made up of pectoral fins that are attached to their head and trunk, with an iconic long tail dragging behind them. The eyes of the stingrays are on the dorsal side, but their mouth, nose, and gill openings are on the underside. As a result, experts do not believe their eyes play a significant part in hunting.

