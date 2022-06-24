Drunk Groom Gets Slapped For Putting Garland On Bride's Sister; Watch Viral Video

Wedding celebrations are always a reason for fun with unique bridal entries and entertaining dance performances. The wedding day is supposed to be the most special day for any girl as it is a day when the bride and groom make promises to each other and vow to stick to them. While wedding ceremonies are filled with happiness, a video is doing rounds on social media in which a drunk groom can be seen putting garland (varmala) on the bride's sister, leaving everyone upset.

In the video, one can see that the groom is unable to stand on his own feet as he was heavily intoxicated. As soon as the incident happened, everyone on the stage, including the bride appeared shell-shocked as the groom missed the bride and put the varmala on the bride's sister. In response to this, the bride's sister slapped the groom for behaving way out of line, while reminding him that he needs to keep a check on his drinking habits. He was even asked by the bride's sister to remove the varmala from her neck. Meanwhile, a man, who seemed to be a relative of the groom, can be seen giving a lesson to the drunk groom about his mistake.

Moreover, the video shared by a Twitter user says that it is from Bihar, however, the authenticity of the claim couldn't be verified yet.

While reacting to the video, Twitter users said that the groom "doesn’t deserve a wife".

Bride & groom indulged in altercation before wedding

Earlier, a video of a bride and a groom standing together on the stage had surfaced on the internet. Before starting the garland ceremony, the bride was seen with a piece of sweet in her hands which she offered to the groom, which the latter ignored. After being annoyed by the groom's ignorance, the bride rubbed the whole piece of a sweet on his face. The groom, without delaying for even a second, slapped the bride, leaving many shocked.

The video grabbed the attention of many on the internet and garnered 39.1K views since being shared. The video also accumulated several likes and retweets. Bihar groom viral video had also prompted many to express their views, "I m Sad for bride", a user wrote. The second user said, "I feel sorry for the girl".

Image: Twitter/@Vikki19751