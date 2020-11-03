Dutch Metro Train Saved By Giant Whale Tail Sculpture As It Headed For A Fatal Crash

A Dutch metro train driver had a fortunate escape when the front carriage of the train crashed through the end of an elevated section of rails and was caught in a whale sculpture near the port city of Rotterdam on Monday, November 2. The lucky catch prevented the train from plunging into the 10m (32ft) water below.

The train was left suspended dramatically in the air as it ended up being balanced on the large sculpture of a whale's tail known as 'flukes' at the De Akkers metro station.

The incident created a stir in the locality and the authorities had to remind sightseers to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus restrictions. Even as the authorities tried to do away with the sightseers, around 50 people were at the scene on Monday morning as engineers tried to work out how to stabilise the train and then remove it amid strengthening winds.

Carly Gorter, a spokeswoman for the local security authority, said, "A team of experts is investigating how we can make it safe and get it down." She added that it was a tricky matter. As per reports, the authority further said that a crane would try to lift the train off the whale on Tuesday.

Driver being probed

Meanwhile, the company that operates the metro line has informed that the driver escaped uninjured and there were no passengers on the train when it crashed through stop barriers at the end of the station. The station is the final stop on the metro line, the company added.

Further, the authorities have launched an investigation into how the train could break through the barrier at the end of the rail tracks. The security authority maintained that the driver was being interviewed as part of the probe.

Maarten Struijs, the architect who designed the sculpture, is reported to have said he was pleased that the sculpture saved the life of the driver. "I’m surprised it’s so strong," the architect said. "If plastic has been standing for 20 years, you don’t expect it to hold a metro carriage", he added.

