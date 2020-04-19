Now, ‘eco-friendly’ Packaging Of TV Products Can Be Reassembled Into Household Items

In a significant step towards sustainability, Samsung introduced ‘eco-friendly’ corrugated cardboard packaging across its TV products line-up that can now be designed into stylish home decor products, including cat houses. Easy for creative upcycling, the environmental-friendly packaging can be cut and re-assembled into storage boxes to contain household items, magazine racks, artificial plant vases, and the quirky pet homes. The South Korean company took to its official Twitter handle to announce that the new dot matrix cardboards can also be used to craft tables, and the consumers can look for other creative ideas by scanning the QR codes on the product box.

In a video the company posted online, it guides the consumers on how they can bring out the artistic streak and design a TV console. The company was awarded a ‘Gold Tier’ and a ‘Cutting-Edge’ Champion Award for its efforts in recycling, upcycling, and waste management earlier this year, according to its official website. It wrote, “The Eco-packaging employed by Samsung’s new The Serif TV lineup can be repurposed into a nightstand, a shelve, or even a cat house. Designs and instructions for different furniture pieces are provided through a QR code located on the box.” The Serif, The Frame, and The Sero are the lifestyle TV collection names that the multinational conglomerate has chosen for its IKEA-inspired-style.

Samsung collaborates with lifestyle magazine

According to reports, Samsung has collaborated with the lifestyle magazine named Dezeen to host the global design competition that will allow the consumers to participate with their creative design entry, and the winner will be featured in Samsung’s eco-packaging manual. Samsung’s executive Vice President and the head of product strategy for its visual display business, Kangwook Chun, was quoted as saying that with the new eco-packaging, the company aims to provide its customers new experience that considers the environment as an important way to express themselves.

