Good News: Five Heartwarming Stories Spreading Smiles Amid Coronavirus Crisis

With the world fighting a pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives over the past few months and with reports of deaths and rise in cases, people are surely looking for some positive news to consume. Google trends revealed that ‘good news’ searches are at an all-time high. Since January 2020, the search rate for ‘good news’ started exponentially rising and is currently at its peak. Therefore, in the wake of what internet users are calling 'dark times', here are five best stories to lighten up the mood.

War veteran raise £20 Million For NHS

The 99-year-old World War II veteran, Captain Tom Moore, has now raised over £20 million for the National Health Services (NHS) in a bid to help them fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Moore had initially aimed to raise just £1,000 for NHS Charities Together by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30. However, as more and more people started donating, he was able to raise more than his target.

Today I completed my final 10 laps, and although the mission is complete - I am going to keep on going.



The donations stand at 15.5 MILLION pounds - wow.



Thank you all - now let's continue to support our NHS!



Images by Emma Sohl - Capture The Light Photography#walkwithtom pic.twitter.com/UhDmUD3HCO — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 16, 2020

READ: Good News: 99-year-old WWII Veteran Raises £20 Million For NHS Amid COVID-19 Crisis

‘Only took him two days’

A video of a man having a fall on a stack of his cup pyramid that he had been constructing for over two days has gone viral on Twitter. Posted by an American basketball player named Rex Chapman, the video has amassed over 1.9 million views. In the 13 seconds clip, a man can be seen trying to balance himself on the ladder in order to put another cup on the pyramid. However, in what can be called an unforeseen incident, he loses balance and falls, crumbling his hard work to the ground.

Red Solo-Cup pyramid during lockdown. Only took him two days to build...🤣😭💀 pic.twitter.com/177Iv9OEnj — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 11, 2020

READ: Cup Pyramid Built During Quarantine Comes Crashing Down After Man Falls Face Forward On It

Musicians perform for healthcare workers, patients

While the world is struggling to overcome coronavirus pandemic, people are coming up with innovative ways to spread cheer and applaud the healthcare workers. Amid the ‘dark times’, a heartwarming video from Beirut is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, one can see a group of musicians performing for the doctors, nurses and patients outside Rafic Hariri hospital.

#Musicians from Ahla Fawda or Great Chaos, a Beirut nongovernmental organization, stand on a crane platform perform for nurses and #Coronavirus patients at Rafic Hariri Hospital where most of the cases are treated in #Beirut #Lebanon (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) #Covid_19 #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/PxvY44tYa5 — Hussein Malla (@hmalla72) April 16, 2020

READ: Lebanon: Musicians Stand On Crane Platform To Perform For COVID-19 Patients, Nurses

‘Tic Tac Toe’ challenge

Various challenges like workout challenge and handwash challenges have emerged, keeping people engaged. However, amongst all, the 'Tic Tac Toe' challenge that was recently started on the video-sharing platform, TikTok has now taken the internet by storm. The challenge has made headlines for a special reason, that the game is not played by human but by their pets.

READ: Tic Tac Toe Challenge: Dogs, Fishes And Other Pets Play With Their Humans

Michelin-star chef serves homeless in Belgium

Amid coronavirus pandemic, a Michelin two-star chef has taken the initiative to feed the homeless once, every week in Belgium, international media reported. Lionel Rigolet who is the leading chef at Comme Chez Soi, one of the country's oldest and most prestigious restaurants is echoing the efforts of other chefs across Europe. Rigolet, each of whose who fancy dishes cost as much as 265 euros or Rs. 21,947, has been cooking and serving food to homeless people since Belgium went into lockdown in March.

READ: Good News: Michelin-star Chef Serves Homeless In Belgium Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.