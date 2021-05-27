Elderly Couple Plays Beer Pong, Hits Perfect Shots, Netizens Say 'grandparent Goals'

In a wholesome video surfaced on the internet that shows an elderly couple playing a perfect game of beer pong with youngsters. The video has been shared by a user Ross Smith on Instagram that features his grandparents joining him and his friends over a beer pong game. The clip that has gone viral on social media has amazed the netizens who took to the comments section to share views.

Grandparents make perfect shot in beer pong

Ross Smith shared the video alongside the caption, "When your grandparents party harder than you." The video shows the elderly couple playing the game and making shots to perfection. The clip first shows Smith's grandmother making a shot and after her, his grandfather too makes the perfect shot. Smith and his friends applaud the elderly couple as they make perfect shots over a game of beer pong. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on May 25, the video has garnered over 1.3 lakh likes and scores of reactions. After making the shot, the happiness on the elderly couple's faces has struck a chord with netizens. They took to the comments section to praise the couple, some of them even mentioning the elbows rule while others left smiling emoticon in their reactions. One user commented, "I love how he hugged him! These are my grandparent goals!". Another individual commented, "This is amazing." "I love that she's wearing a dress too", wrote another user. Check out some user reactions.

In a similar incident, a video surfaced on the internet that features an elderly woman clad in a yellow saree, white shoes and a face mask who can be seen bowling in an alley. The clip was shared by Twitter user Sudarshan Krishnamurthy and in the clip, his grandmother has nailed a bowling strike. The woman after achieving the perfect strike turns around and fixes her mask. The elderly lady then giggles about her achievement in striking down all the pins.

Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose#QueenShit, if you ask me! 👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/T3g4x5dpbk — Sudarshan Krishnamurthy (@sudkrish) May 17, 2021

IMAGE: RossSmith/Instagram

