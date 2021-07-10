Elderly Man Sets Stage On Fire With His Dance Moves, Proves That Age Is Just A Number

A video of an elderly man setting the dance floor on fire with his amazing moves has gone viral on Instagram. In this viral video, the man is seen dancing at a wedding and his moves are to die for. The elderly man seems to be dancing so effortlessly that he has proved that age is indeed, just a number.

This elderly man's dance moves break the internet

As the video proceeds, the elderly is joined by a man wearing a turban and then they both do a great job by grooving to the music that is being played at the party. Here is the video which will definitely make you groove:

The clip was shared on Instagram by a user called Pranav Donk Gurjar. As the video has now gone viral on Instagram and other social media platforms as well, it has managed to garner over 8,500 views, 41,800 likes and 116 comments. The netizens have also reacted to this video and appreciated the wonderful dance by the elderly man.

Video of men performing quirky Arab dance moves at wedding goes viral

Earlier this month, a video of a group of men performing Arab dance during a wedding went viral on social media. The 30-second video is from a Lebanese wedding in Canada, and the guests are performing a traditional Arab folk dance known as 'Dabke.' A group of men can be seen holding hands and performing quirky dance moves as they move in a line and then a circle.

Dabke combines circle dance and line dance. It is commonly seen at weddings and other happy occasions. The line forms from right to left, with the Dabke leader at the front. The head dancer switches between facing the audience and facing the other dancers.

Dabke means "stamping of the feet" in Arabic. The video was deleted from Twitter but then was shared on YouTube on the channel 'Zoomtube33', which is making rounds on social media platforms. Netizens admired the men's energy as they danced. "This is truly amazing and joyful," one user said. "So beautiful," wrote another. "Don't come to my wedding if you can't dance like this," said another.

(Image: Instagram-@Pranav Donk Gurjar)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.