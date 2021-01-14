Elephant Complains To Her Mahout About People Capturing Her; Watch Adorable Video Here

An adorable video of an elephant with her mahout has featured on social media and netizens just cannot get enough of it. The video shows the elephant complaining to her mahout about the people who keep capturing her. Uploaded by Twitter username, ‘@Gannuuprem’, the uploader in the caption wrote, “Andal from Shrirangam temple being shy of camera as she talks to her mahout”.

Elephant complains

The 18 seconds short video clip shows the giant elephant standing right next to her mahout. The name of the elephant is Andal and she is from Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Srirangam in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. The mahout can be seen hugging her trunk while she complains to him about the people who constantly keep capturing her. Let's have a look at the adorable video.

Andal from Shrirangam temple being shy of camera as she talks to her mahout ❤🤗 pic.twitter.com/mHqJNoTCUq — Gannuprem (@Gannuuprem) December 26, 2020

Netizens react

Uploaded on December 26, the video has managed to gather over 232K views. After watching the heartwarming video, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Thank you and GauPrem for uploading these cute videos. Really cheer up my day".

Another person wrote, "Beautiful, amazing, highly intelligent, beings deserving all our respect and protection. Holy beings. Mothers carry their babies for more than 18 months before giving birth. She's talking to her friend, sharing the daily news". Netizens can also been seen Retweeting the video with their own captions.

In the caption, one Twitter user wrote, "That headshake when he asks if its okay for people to take photo. Just melts you". Another person wrote, "Andal definitely won't like modern photography when her memory itself is photographic with Smriti and Smaran of Shri Ranganathan".

🥺❤️



Pets man .... So loving and loyal https://t.co/BZEoa3EfWC — 👑 King Allan 👑 ( Be Kind ) (@xKingAllan) December 27, 2020

Okay next trip is to the mahouts. 🐘 https://t.co/wPCZ1b6wR8 — Kamya (Wandering Kamya) (@iamkamyabuch) December 27, 2020

cutest thing you’ll watch today 😭😭 https://t.co/9DHSIU5FH2 — sai priya (@priya_27_) December 27, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@Gannuuprem)

