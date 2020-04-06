Herd Of Elephants Displays 'teamwork' As They Cross Road In Tamil Nadu, Watch Video

A heartwarming video of a herd of elephants crossing a road together has gone viral on social media, winning the hearts of people. The video attempts at showing the teamwork being followed by the enormous group of elephants. The incident that took place in Tamil Nadu has netizens in awe of the cooperative nature displayed by the wild beasts.

Cooperative herd of elephants

The 33-second-long video was uploaded by Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services officer, on his official Twitter account. In the soul-stirring video, a herd of elephants can be seen moving together in a forest in Tamil Nadu. The entire group can be seen walking beside each other, step by step, as if in an attempt to help each other on the way. The entire lot crosses a road together, moving into a dense forest, keeping up their team work and cooperation.

When crossing a road need much team work. From TamilNadu. AIRVideos. pic.twitter.com/zfOpROCwHR — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 6, 2020

Netizens awestruck

Since posted, the video has collected over 860 likes and has also been retweeted by more than 170 people. People were moved by the display of affection and team work that the elephants had for each other. Netizens took to Twitter to shower their appreciation for the herd of adorable elephants, leaving a barrel of good comments. Many people also left their suggestions and thoughts for the adorable herd.

Most likely Coimbatore or Krishnagiri District, where such crossings are not a rare sight. — Fersos Daruwala (@goldchest4) April 6, 2020

Wohhh so many ❤️❤️❤️ wonderful !!!! — Rashmi Joshi 🇮🇳 (@RashmijoshiRJ) April 6, 2020

Amazing 😍 — The Perpetual Polymath (@ThePerpPolymath) April 6, 2020

Family that eats together, sleeps together, moves together. I'd like that very much.💚 — Shree🇮🇳 (@geetarahasya) April 6, 2020

Amazing !!! They are always in a group it seems. — Sandhya Patel (@Sandhya11425857) April 6, 2020

Wow — G J Singh (@Gjsingh001) April 6, 2020

United we stand/survive divided we fall/perish — NUPUR SINHA (@nina81966) April 6, 2020

I think I am getting addicted to watch their big United family..family that walk together, stay together.. — CuteDogg (@geetwords) April 6, 2020

I understand that elephants have a fixed route of migration for generations. We construct roads in between. Both are needed. Can we not identify such routes and respect them by providing an under pass for the vehicles? Just a thought ... — Chetan Raikar (@chetanstructwel) April 6, 2020

Elephant were an intelligent animal..... Ek Grp Paheley niklo... Uskey baad peechey baaki jhuund — &Hweta &INHA (@sinha_gudiya) April 6, 2020

