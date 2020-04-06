The Debate
Herd Of Elephants Displays 'teamwork' As They Cross Road In Tamil Nadu, Watch Video

What’s Viral

A recent video of a herd of elephants crossing a road in Tamil Nadu, with team work and cooperation, is doing rounds on Twitter, leaving netizens awestruck.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Elephants in a herd cross a road together with team work: watch video

A heartwarming video of a herd of elephants crossing a road together has gone viral on social media, winning the hearts of people. The video attempts at showing the teamwork being followed by the enormous group of elephants. The incident that took place in Tamil Nadu has netizens in awe of the cooperative nature displayed by the wild beasts.

Cooperative herd of elephants

The 33-second-long video was uploaded by Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services officer, on his official Twitter account. In the soul-stirring video, a herd of elephants can be seen moving together in a forest in Tamil Nadu. The entire group can be seen walking beside each other, step by step, as if in an attempt to help each other on the way. The entire lot crosses a road together, moving into a dense forest, keeping up their team work and cooperation.

Read: Four Trampled To Death By Elephant In Odisha

Read: Video: Lion Roams Freely In Gir As Humans Stay Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Netizens awestruck

Since posted, the video has collected over 860 likes and has also been retweeted by more than 170 people. People were moved by the display of affection and team work that the elephants had for each other. Netizens took to Twitter to shower their appreciation for the herd of adorable elephants, leaving a barrel of good comments. Many people also left their suggestions and thoughts for the adorable herd.

Read: Gujarat Zoos Struggling To Procure Meat For Their Animals Amidst Lockdown

Read: Zoos Across India Put On High Alert After Tiger Tests Positive For COVID-19 In US

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
