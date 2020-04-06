Video: Lion Roams Freely In Gir As Humans Stay Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid coronavirus pandemic outbreak, people have been staying indoors in isolation, following travel restrictions. However, during the current lockdown phase, streets in Gir were visited by an unprompted guest- the king of the jungle. Recently, a terrifying video of a lion strolling down the streets of Ambardi, Gir, has surfaced on social media.
Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer, uploaded the 14-second-long video on his official Twitter account. The event that took place at Ambardi in Gir, Gujarat, blew up the minds of people, as the IFS officer suggested people to stay at home not only because of coronavirus but also because of the wild beast roaming around. In the video, a lion can be seen calmly walking on the street at night, fortunately with nobody nearby. After a few seconds, the lion stops and turns behind to glance at the houses and then continues to tread on his path.
Another night at Ambardi, Gir.— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 6, 2020
It’s not Corona virus that is searching for u on the roads, something bigger is on the prowl.
Stay home stay safe🙏
( credit- Keval Patel) pic.twitter.com/gIzk7sl2EI
Since posted, the horrifying video has garnered nearly 700 likes and a good deal of comments. Netizens have been horror-stricken after the video surfaced online. While some recognised the visit of the tiger as a common one, a few others were left petrified. Netizens also left questions regarding the lion's late-night strolling.
But why wild animals are entering areas of human population?— Arpita 🇮🇳 (@arpita_dg) April 6, 2020
In search of food?
It's normal in my village..— Ashish Dobariya (@Ashishpatel500) April 6, 2020
The king comes for town talk even there is no lockdown...
Excellent footage from Keval Patel.— Teetimetales@rahulbanerji4 (@Teetimetalesra1) April 6, 2020
Nature’s best way to make people staying home 😀— ΣＮＩＧＭΛ (@jonzworld) April 6, 2020
OMG! It's King— Dinku (@dinkus3) April 6, 2020
It seems fun on the camera ..but must be very scary to have the magestic beast strolling around— Deepika Bhan (@deepikakbhan) April 6, 2020
That camera zoom out when King turns back and gives that look is called fear 🤣— N S Patil ಎನ್ ಎಸ್ ಪಾಟೀಲ್🇮🇳 (@nspatiltweets) April 6, 2020
Literally got goosebumps 😅— Aman Rathore (@amanr1231) April 6, 2020
Oh my— Vandhna (@Vandhna3) April 6, 2020
Lions in Greater Gir rarely cares for lockdown... This is common there during nighttime, almost a norm.— Rishi (@WildFact_com) April 6, 2020
