Video: Lion Roams Freely In Gir As Humans Stay Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

What’s Viral

A terrifying video of a lion strolling down the streets of Ambardi, Gir has taken social media by storm, raising in extreme fear apart from the COVID-19 fear.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lion strolls down the streets of Ambardi, Gir, netizens in shock

Amid coronavirus pandemic outbreak, people have been staying indoors in isolation, following travel restrictions. However, during the current lockdown phase, streets in Gir were visited by an unprompted guest- the king of the jungle. Recently, a terrifying video of a lion strolling down the streets of Ambardi, Gir, has surfaced on social media.

Uninvited guest

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer, uploaded the 14-second-long video on his official Twitter account. The event that took place at Ambardi in Gir, Gujarat, blew up the minds of people, as the IFS officer suggested people to stay at home not only because of coronavirus but also because of the wild beast roaming around. In the video, a lion can be seen calmly walking on the street at night, fortunately with nobody nearby. After a few seconds, the lion stops and turns behind to glance at the houses and then continues to tread on his path. 

Read: Tiger Among Animals Officials Find In Search Of Texas Home

Read: Zoos Across India Put On High Alert After Tiger Tests Positive For COVID-19 In US

Netizens terrified

Since posted, the horrifying video has garnered nearly 700 likes and a good deal of comments. Netizens have been horror-stricken after the video surfaced online. While some recognised the visit of the tiger as a common one, a few others were left petrified. Netizens also left questions regarding the lion's late-night strolling.

Read: Mike Tyson Reveals He Regrets His Decision To Domesticate Tigers In His Home

Read: Gujarat Zoos Struggling To Procure Meat For Their Animals Amidst Lockdown

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
