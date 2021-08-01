Elephants Playing With Milk Bottles In A Viral Video Sways The Hearts Of Netizens; WATCH

Nowadays animals are ruling social media platforms because of the numerous activities they do and their adorable acts which bring a huge smile to netizens' faces. A similar video of elephants playing with bottles of milk has gone viral on Twitter. There is a high chance that the clip will entertain you and leave you elated. Sheldrick Wildlife, a Twitter user, shared the elephant video on his handle. In the clip, there is a group of elephants gathered around a crate filled with milk bottles. Take a look at the video,

Waste not, want not - the Nursery orphans are always plotting a milk heist! pic.twitter.com/tjl1DvQncY — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 31, 2021

The video has garnered more than 14,000 views and 2,000 likes so far. Netizens also shared all kinds of reactions in the comment box. A user wrote, “I’ll secretly help the baby elephants to execute the milk heist." While another user wrote, “10/10 for effort. They are such amazing animals." A third user commented, “They really love it!! Good job to all those who love elephants so much!!”

Another baby elephant video went viral a few days ago

A few days ago, Samui Elephant Haven, an elephant sanctuary in Koh Samui, Thailand, released a video on Instagram with the caption, "It's a risky business being Luna's cameraperson!" Luna, a young elephant, and her mother were shown in the video. The amusing part about this little footage was how Luna, in her excitement, gave the cameraperson a little fright. Take a look at the video,

The video has received over 5,100 likes and 22,000 views. Netizens have also reacted to the video in several ways. “Little Luna loves to play... I love the sound of her trumpet,” a commenter wrote. “Food, what food? Let’s play!” shared another. “Don’t get any closer, I know you’re after my cake. LOL,” wrote the third commenter. “I would be in the background of all the videos laughing and screaming. She’s always trying to take y’all out!” posted an Instagram user. “I always want to know what’s going on in mama’s mind when Luna creates such havoc with the food,” wrote another user on Instagram.

(IMAGE: @SHELDRICKTRUST/TWITTER)

