Elon Musk Dared To Wear Tesla's Short Shorts At A Meeting, His Reply Is Hilarious

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has kept his promise and unveiled a Tesla short shorts after accusing short-sellers of making a profit by borrowing and then selling stock in hope for a decline in price. On July 3, Elon Musk had tweeted, "Tesla will make fabulous short shorts in radiant red satin with gold trim," mocking securities regulators and short-sellers for making an enormous profit by repeatedly borrowing stock and then selling it immediately when the price falls. Tesla witnessed a surge in short selling of its stock over the last few weeks with more than 15 million shares being sold short. However, the stock price rose to $1,208 share making it the world's most financially valuable automaker.

And finally, on July 6, Musk announced that the limited edition short shorts are now available at Tesla's online store. "Celebrate summer with Tesla Short Shorts. Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design. Relax poolside or lounge indoors year-round with our limited-edition Tesla Short Shorts, featuring our signature Tesla logo in front with 'S3XY' across the back. Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell," the description of the short shorts read on Tesla's online store.

Limited edition short shorts now available at https://t.co/5EmNcTBvJv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Elon Musk further informed his followers that he bought a pair of XL himself, to which one of the users dared him to wear them at a shareholder meeting. Musk jokingly replied, "That would be next-level." Elon Musk, who is known for being witty on social media is often called unpredictable when it comes to talking about rules that are imposed on executives of publicly traded companies. Musk's company recently broke the Q2 2020 record by crushing all Wall Street estimates with over 90,000 deliveries, making Tesla the most valuable carmaker.

I bought a pair of XL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2020

Double-dare you to wear them at shareholder meeting 😁 — ALEX 🚀 (@ajtourville) July 6, 2020

That would be next-level 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2020

Other items on Tesla store

Tesla had previously sold 'Flamethrowers' on behalf of 'Boring Company', raising $10 million after selling 20,000 units. The firm does, however, continue to sell hats, joggers, hoodies, tee shirts, collectibles, and toy versions of its cars for kids, etc.

