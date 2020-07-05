Elon Musk Pledges Full Support For Kanye West's 2020 US Election Bid, Late As It Comes

Rap artist Kanye West has shaken social media if not the world with his proclamation on July 4 through Twitter that he will be running for the post of the President of the United States in the upcoming elections. West has announced his participation in the race just four months before the election. However, his announcement has gained the attention and 'full support' of the SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who quickly responded to West's tweet pledging his vote to him.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

The rapper has publicly shown his inclinations to join politics in the past, including a handful of meetings with the current POTUS Donald Trump. In fact, West has often been seen wearing Trump's signature, red "Make America Great Again" ball cap while repeatedly voicing his support for Trump. According to an international report, God's Plan hitmaker had initially planned to vote for Trump this year.

The declaration of support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also sent a wave of frenzy among netizens as their new-found friendship was recently brought to light by another one of Kanye West's tweet. He posted a photo of himself and Elon hanging out at home together and captioned the picture, “When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange.”

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020

Kanye West has been married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian since 2014, and they have four children together. Kardashian also expressed her support as she added his tweet to her Instagram Stories and also retweeted him while adding an American flag emoji. Speaking of West and the SpaceX CEO, Twitterati has also been pointing out the commonality of both eccentric personalities who often make sensational claims through their social media updates.

Kanye West is known to often publicly pronounce himself in superlative terms. At an interview last year, he called himself a creative genius and claimed that his music was perfect. He claimed to be "unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time”. Moreover, he had claimed that he wants people to know that he has money and that he is a genius, for which he had plans to officially change his name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West.

