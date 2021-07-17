Last Updated:

Elon Musk Defends 'brutal Pic' With Richard Branson Leaving Netizens In Splits

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s reply to a tweet about the cabinets in billionaire Richard Branson’s house has left netizens in splits.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s reply to a tweet about the cabinets in billionaire Richard Branson’s house has left netizens in splits. Before the historic Virgin Galactic flight, Branson met Musk, and a photo of the duo left several internet users intrigued. It all started with a post by Twitter user Kelsea Bauman-Murphy, who re-shared the image originally posted by Branson, in which the two can be seen standing in an open kitchen, with a shabby cabinet in the background, and Musk posing barefoot. 

In the caption, Kelsea said that “what’s the point” of being a billionaire if those are the cabinets - particularly unimpressed by the drawer knobs which she dubbed like googly eyes. In a series of tweets, Kelsea said, “How can you be worried about space when you can’t even manage the sh*t right above the ground???” Commenting about the decor, she also shared a meme saying, “Money can’t buy you class”.

Kelsea’s post then prompted people to share all sorts of comments, including one from Elon Musk himself. While taking to the comment section, the SpaceX CEO explained the reason behind the unimpressive cabinet. He also blamed Branson and said that he wasn’t expecting the “brutal” 3am picture before the flight to be posted online. 

Netizens defend Musk

Kelsea also played along and then replied saying that she just wants Musk to have a “happy life with nice cabinets”. Meanwhile, Musk’s reply has garnered over 76,000 likes and thousands of comments. His tweet garnered a lot of attention online, with several netizens lauding him for his sense of humour. 

While one user wrote, “You look great. Don’t be so hard on yourself,” others defended him and said that there’s nothing wrong with being humble. “Brutal? Nothing wrong with keeping it real,” said third. “What's wrong with the cabinets? are they broken or dirty? It is actually such CONFORMITY in the US in the expectation of what a good kitchen is! We have vintage appreciation in every other field, but I guess kitchen enthusiasts are not understanding of value of vintage or UNIQUE,” wrote fourth. 

