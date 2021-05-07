Elon Musk Says 1/10 Of Human’s Body Is 13.8 Billion Years Old; Refers To Big Bang Theory

SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk on Thursday supported a theory published by the New Scientist that stated that a human body was a tactical combination of at least 20 different elements, mostly comprised in the ancient stars as it deconstructed an 80 kg human body into atoms. “The four most abundant elements in the human body – hydrogen, oxygen, carbon, and nitrogen – account for more than 99 percent of the atoms inside you,” the new Scientist's theory stated. It further argued that these elements “are found throughout the body, mostly as water but also as components of biomolecules such as proteins, fats, DNA and carbohydrates.”

The hydrogen atoms in your body, which account for a little over a tenth of your mass, were formed in the Big Bang https://t.co/QECy1hW9G5 pic.twitter.com/ttiX3Q1rRC — New Scientist (@newscientist) May 4, 2021

Which means ~1/10th of you is 13.8 billion years old — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2021

Supporting the fact and sharing the analysis on his official Twitter handle, the billionaire entrepreneur, who had earlier argued that the AI was a form of a smart human, said that the 1/10th of the human boy is 13.8 billion years old. Musk referred to The Big Bang Theory that predicts the estimated age of the universe to be 13.8 billion years with the help of measurement of the oldest light ‘afterglow’ of the Big Bang. Interestingly the study found that the key component of human body formation, an estimated 40 g would be Magnesium, derived from the superoxide dismutase. In 2004, NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory observed a supernova remnant N49B, metal-rich ejecta enriched only in magnesium Mg without evidence for a similar overabundance in O and Ne. Magnesium was detected deep inside the star and was ejected in the supernova explosion, NASA informed in a release.

Musk in his tweet suggested that the human body, perhaps, was formed shortly after the Planck Epoch or Planck Era, the earliest known period of the Universe when the quantum effects of gravity dominated physical interactions and forces of electromagnetism separated. Musk also appears to link the contemporary letter which states that the human body is composed of hydrogen atoms, which the astrophysicists mathematically derive were shaped within the Big Bang nucleosynthesis when neutrons and protons began to merge and expand to form the universe's first deuterium, a stable isotope of Hydrogen. After nearly 379,000 years, the electrons fused in the nuclei to form atoms which were again, mostly hydrogen, according to multiple scientific studies.

Humans must become 'cyborgs'

The Tesla CEO had earlier suggested that humans must become cyborgs if they had to remain relevant in the future dominated by artificial intelligence (AI). “There will be fewer and fewer jobs that a robot can’t do better,” he had warned at the World Government Summit. Musk hurled the idea of the “merger of biological intelligence and machine intelligence” for advancing human capabilities. Musk also said that he has been working on injectable mesh-like “neural lace” that could be chipped inside the human brain to perform neural activities to create “neuroprosthetics” that could allow humans to ace digital computing capabilities like a robot.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.