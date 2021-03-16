Elon Musk To Sell Techno Song About NFTs In Form Of NFT, Viral Video Sets Internet Ablaze

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is selling a new electronic music song about Non-fungible tokens (NFT). The billionaire entrepreneur has shared the song about NFT on microblogging site Twitter and the song has gone viral. Since being shared, the song video has got more than six million views and accumulated tons of comments from netizens.

Elon Musk selling NFT song

The song that Elon Musk on Twitter posted on Monday shows the animation of spinning 'vanity trophy' that is orbiting around a golden orb that has been fixed to the top of the trophy reading 'HODL' short name for Hold on for dear life. The song has techno beats and keeps repeating NFT over and over again. The song is a two-minute video featuring an NFT-themed electronic music track. The song lyrics which have been sung by female says 'NFT for your vanity, computers never sleep, it's verified, it's guaranteed.' The song lyrics also included different elements of the technology including dogs representing presumably dogecoin. The caption alongside the song read, "I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT." Take a look at the video.

Elon Musk has not included a link to NFT so its unclear if he is selling it right now or selling it at a later date. Musk is already getting potential buyers. Elon Musk has been a supporter of cryptocurrency including Dogecoin. Musk has even changed his Twitter bio to 'Technoking of Tesla'. Musk even got a customer for the song in digital artist Beeple. The billionaire responded to the deal with 420M Doge. Beeple then reverted to Elon Musk. Take a look at their conversation.

420M Doge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

The song shared on March 15 has got more than 6 million views and gathered tons of comments from users. Netizens shared hilarious reactions to the video posted by Elon Musk. Check the reactions posted by people on Twitter.

You should sell this as an NFT tweet talking about a song that’s an NFT about NFTsðŸ§ — The Chairman (@WSBChairman) March 15, 2021

I’m selling this screenshot of Elon’s song he’s selling about NFTs as an NFT as an NFT pic.twitter.com/NcQK7N1jdf — greg (@greg16676935420) March 15, 2021

If you want to sell that video #NFT through #DeFi / https://t.co/F92a8HJffI, just DM us ðŸ˜‰ — BakerySwap (@bakery_swap) March 15, 2021

How about this model instead of NFT's?? ðŸš€ðŸš€ðŸš€ pic.twitter.com/82auqEYRFh — Vedant Joshi (@VersaVejo) March 15, 2021

Just waiting to her to stand up and start dancing. ðŸ˜‚ We love it! pic.twitter.com/ITU9DdFCcX — Jennie Cannon (@EthCannon) March 15, 2021

What is NFT?

NFT or Non-fungible tokens are a class of cryptocurrency that has no standard value and they instead have a unique value. NFT can be understood as a "digital file whose unique identity and ownership are verified on a blockchain." NFTs are created by uploading files and are not mutually interchangeable as each of them has a unique value.