Elon Musk Touts Terraforming On Mars; Netizens Say 'This Sounds Epic'

Space X CEO Elon Musk recently revealed his version of how life on Mars would look like. While it might seem like a scene from a science fiction movie, Musk said that humans would be able to breathe on the Red planet with the help of artificial technology. Musk’s remarks came in reply to a Portuguese Twitter Page ‘Astronomiaum’ which asked the Tesla CEO if life was possible on Mars.

‘Elon wants to populate Mars’

It all started when ‘Astronomiaum’ reiterated the business magnate’s 2017 statement wherein he had asserted that he’ll prefer to live on Mars. “Elon wants to populate Mars with more than 1 million people by 2050. Is that possible, Elon Musk?,” the tweet read. Surprisingly, Musk replied by commenting ‘Deveras’ which means “Really”

Following which, ‘Astronomiaum’ further questioned, “Elon: When people arrived on Mars, would the planet already be terraformed or would people have another way created by SpaceX to survive on the red planet?”. Answering this, the 49-year-old touted the survival of humans in glass domes initially. However, he said that the environment of the neighbouring planet could eventually be terraformed to make it suitable for mankind.

The futuristic conversation has created a stir on the internet with Musk’s tweet garnering over eight thousand likes. Many people also took the opportunity to further question Musk and also express their opinion on the same. “What about the government? questioned a curious user. While another added, “Glass domes? Would have to be able to sustain desert storms, wouldn't it? I would have assumed a different material.” Yet somebody thought that problem on earth needed to be solved first and wrote, “Elon don't you think it is better to try to solve Earth's problems like hunger, social inequality, global warming and greenhouse effect, before colonizing Mars?"

Several studies show that terraforming Mars is not possible with current technologies. What will a SpaceX do to reverse this in the future? — AstronomiaumðŸŒŽ ðŸš€ (@Astronomiaum) November 18, 2020

The terraforming will be the most appreciable human achievement imaginable so it's critical that @elonmusk gets to see that! Everyone should help accelerate that mission in any way they can! ðŸ¤·‍â™€ï¸ — KλLΞY (Teslæn Hodling) (@KaleyGoode) November 18, 2020

Ideal scenario would be an opt-in contract-law based form of government, where rules and regulations are formulated in detail by the terraforming company, and if you don't consent to them, you don't get to go



Literally government by whole consent



It's utopian — Rob Macfarlane (@ZeRobmeister) November 18, 2020

This'll be epic for sure. Sounds like you have the Master plan already ðŸ˜€ pic.twitter.com/FyCVKwgI8f — ðŸ”—Vivian Okoy (@vivvchy) November 18, 2020

The inner solar system maybe someday? pic.twitter.com/A4PE0gmURt — Daein Ballard (@Ittizint) November 18, 2020

But Mars was like Earth. And didn't make it... too small.. Our ancestors were there.. and choose this planet that was hit by diverse protoplanets... — TheSunlounger (@CarlosVCiampi) November 18, 2020

