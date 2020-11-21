Elon Musk Talks About Life On Mars, Says First Colony To Be Built Using 'glass Domes'

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk recently revealed his plans to colonise Mars. Taking to Twitter, Musk created a thread, telling how humans can slowly start a life on the red planet. This started when a Twitter user named ‘Astronomiaum’ asked Musk about how to survive on the red planet.

Life on Mars

“Dying on Mars? Billionaire Elon Musk in 2017 gave a statement to government leaders that when he lived he could be on Mars preferably. Elon wants to populate Mars with more than 1 million people by 2050. Is that possible, Elon Musk?”, wrote the Twitter user in his tweet. He further wrote about how Elon set a mission to build 100 space ships a year which could send 100,000 people from Earth to Mars ‘all times when the planets' orbits align favorably’.

Read: Elon Musk Takes 4 COVID-19 Tests In A Day; Expresses Frustration Over Inconclusive Results

Elon: When people arrived on Mars, would the planet already be terraformed or would people have another way created by SpaceX to survive on the red planet? — Astronomiaum🌎 🚀 (@Astronomiaum) November 18, 2020

Answering the question, Elon Musk revealed that the first colony on Mars will be built using 'glass domes'. Recently, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule after a 27-hour orbital chase successfully delivered a crew of 4 astronauts to NASA's Space Station. The astronauts who arrived at ISS include NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins and Shannin Walker, and Soichi Noguchi from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Life in glass domes at first. Eventually, terraformed to support life, like Earth. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2020

SpaceX's mission to Mars

In the month of October, it was revealed that SpaceX is almost ready to start building a permanent human settlement on Mars with the help of its massive Starship rocket. Elon Musk’s SpaceX is reportedly on track to launch its first uncrewed mission to Mars. The mission is set to take off in only four years from now. All these and many more interesting details about the company’s Mars mission were revealed by Elon Musk.

Read: Elon Musk Claims SpaceX's First Trip To Mars Will Be In Four Years

The video was uploaded on the YouTube channel The Mars Society and Elon Musk was in conversation with The Mars Society founder Robert Zubrin. Musk told, “I think we have a fighting chance of making that second Mars transfer window.” According to a report on space.com, the window Musk is referring to here is a launch opportunity towards Mars which that arises every 26 months. It is important to note that NASA, China and the United Arab Emirates all launched missions to Mars in July of this year. But SpaceX could not do so. The next window opens in 2022, after almost two years. But Musk is referring to the 2024 Mars launch opportunity.

Read: Elon Musk's Starlink To Bring High-speed Satellite Internet Connection To India By 2021

Also Read: How Elon Musk's Company SpaceX Became NASA's Go-to For Crewed Missions

(Image Credits: AP/Pixabay)