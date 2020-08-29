Elon Musk Unveils Brain-hacking Device, Netizens Confused If Its Futuristic Or Dystopian

Tech billionaire Elon Musk unveiled a brain-hacking technology, Neuralink, that can develop an interface between the human brains and computers on August 29. He tested the technology, which has been dubbed has “Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires” during a live demonstration on three pigs. The prototype of the LINK V0.9 device launched at the event contains about 1024 channels and is 23x8 mm in size.

The device has a battery life of 24 hours and can perform a series of tasks like a warning about a possible heart attack, apart from the normal monitoring found in a smartwatch. It can be installed within hours without general anaesthesia, claimed Musk during the presentation. The Tesla CEO unveiled a surgical robot which will eventually be used to cut a coin-size part of the skull and insert the device before sticking the portion with a superglue.

Sci-fi uses of the device

The social media was abuzz with the path-breaking yet anxiety-inducing invention after Musk discussed sci-fi uses of Neuralink's device in the future. The tech entrepreneur said that people will be able to store their memories as a backup and restore those memories by downloading them and installing into a new body or a robot body. However, the main goal of the device is to solve neurological problems such as memory loss, hearing loss, blindness, paralysis, depression, and insomnia, among others.

A Twitter user said that Musk is writing the real episode of Black Mirror, a futuristic and dystopian web series on Netflix. Another user said that Musk unveiled Neuralink just when he thought 2020 couldn't be any weirder, adding that he isn’t ready for it and wants out. Check some of the reactions:

