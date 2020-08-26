Elon Musk's Company Neuralink To Hold Its Second Public Event This Week; Details Inside

Elon Musk’s human brain link up firm Neuralink is set to hold its second-ever public event this week. The firm has remained quite secretive about its activities and developments so far. The mission statement for Neuralink is"If you can’t beat 'em, join ‘em.”

Its first-ever public event was held in July 2019. This year the event is set to be held on Friday, August 28. The company is set to demonstrate the human brain’s neurons firing in real-time during its event. Here is everything you need to know about the Neuralink event.

What goal is Elon Musk trying to achieve through Neuralink?

The company’s motto hints at one of Musk's biggest goals with Neuralink. According to the company’s official website, the firm is currently focused on creating chips which could help medical patients. Elon Musk has been vocal of his fear about artificial intelligence and how it could one day outsmart humanity.

Hence in true Musk fashion, he created the company Neuralink in 2016. In a 2019 interview with inverse.com, Musk had reasoned that his company could help humans communicate more effectively with smarter systems and one-day humans might be able to develop a symbiotic relationship with machines.

He also said that it is crucial that Neuralink solves this problem sooner rather than later. This is because as per Musk, we will soon have digital superintelligence, and when we will pass the singularity, things will become just very uncertain.

What do we know about the Neuralink event?

Considering last years’ event, this year it can be expected that Neuralink will provide more information about human trials which they are about to undertake. And on July 18, Musk had reportedly put out a call for engineers who could solve "hard problems with phones/wearables" to join his team at Neuralink.

On July 30, the 49-year-old businessman had responded to a Twitter post about the brain's 86 billion neurons. Musk took to his Twitter to explain that, there are few neurons which fire several times per second, while others may go minutes without firing. He also claimed that his firm will be giving a demo of this capability at the upcoming event.

How to watch the Neuralink event?

So far the human brain link up firm has not released details about its next event beyond the date. However, last year's event was held at the California Academy of Sciences’ Morrison Planetarium. During the event, Neuralink hosted a Livestream on its official YouTube channel, thus enabling fans to watch it worldwide. Hence, keeping an eye out for the Friday event’s Livestream is the only option.