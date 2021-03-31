Elon Musk's Girlfriend Says She Is 'ready To Die With Red Dirt Of Mars Beneath' Her Feet

Elon Musk’s girlfriend, Grimes, on March 30, took to Instagram to express her extraterrestrial interests and reveal that she is “ready to die on Mars”. While her partner Musk continues with his efforts to touch down on the Red Planet, the 33-year-old singer posted an image on social media, posing in front of SpaceX CEO’s Starbase facility in Texas. In the caption, Grimes wrote that she is “ready to die with the red dirt of Mars beneath my feet Starbase Tx”.

In the picture, the Canadian singer, who shares son X Æ A-Xii with Musk, wore a long-sleeved black top with a red plain skirt with black boots and floral leggings while posing in front of both massive cranes and the interior of Musk’s Starbase facility in Texas. It is worth mentioning that Grimes had previously admitted that she wants to help bring life to Mars. She had even confessed that she wanted to relocate to the planet after she turns 50 in a bid to help erect a human colony there.

According to Daily Mail, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, had even said that the move to the Red Planet would be a case of manual labour until death most likely but admitted that she hoped that could change. Meanwhile, her partner, Musk, earlier this month had claimed that his company will touch their ships down in Mars “well before 2030”. Musk plans to send one million people to Mars by 2050 and build a city there, however, it hasn’t all been plain sailing so far in his plans.

Starship rocket fails after facing landing burn

According to AP, SpaceX had another setback with its Starship project, as a prototype mars rocket failed about six minutes into its test flight. After the stainless steel rocket shattered in Texas, Musk took the attempt in stride and tweeted, “at least the crater is in the right place”. He even noted that a “significant” event took place before the landing sequence involving the engines.

SpaceX’s Starship prototype, SN11, took to the skies over Texas and blasted off from SpaceX's Starbase test site near Boca Chica Village. During the broadcast, John Insprucker, launch commentator for SpaceX, said, "Looks like we've had another exciting test of Starship Number 11. Starship 11 is not coming back, do not wait for the landing”. The rocket reached a height of 6.2 miles (10 kilometres) before beginning the landing procedure. However, nearly after six minutes, SpaceX's broadcast cameras cut out.

(Image: Twitter/Unsplash)