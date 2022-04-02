Emirates Airline Joins April Fool's Day Prank Bandwagon With Food Delivery App 'Emireats'

From small deeds to exaggerating shams, having a little fun with customers or being a part of light-hearted conversations can go a long way in the marketing world but be careful of what you believe on April Fool's Day, as serious Airlines are getting into the spirits of high jinks. This was realised soon after the Dubai-based Emirates airlines has amused people with its April Fool activities in recent years. This time, Dubai's Emirates airline kicked things off on Friday putting out a proposal, "What if you could enjoy authentic cuisine from anywhere in the world, without stepping on a plane?"

If you're still craving that unforgettable meal you had on a holiday, Emirates has come up with a simple solution to customers worldwide: ‘Emireats’. With ‘Emireats’, customers can browse for their favourite meals and place an order — but this isn't your typical delivery app. Emireats allows users to order food from 'anywhere' in the world and have it delivered 'straight to your door'. This hack was smartly used by a Dubai-based airline. A video campaign shared by the airline, displayed an Emirates flight attendant' travelling from Dubai to Rome to pick up an order from a pizzeria. And just when you might think it's all true, a tagline appears, "Delivering soon. Maybe."

Airlines' hacks of April Fool's Day prank on netizens

"What if you could enjoy authentic cuisine from anywhere in the world, without stepping on a plane? Now you can! Introducing Emireats. Delivering soon. Maybe," the airline put out the advertisement video on its official Twitter handle. As part of the joke, there’s a big difference between Uber Eats and Emireats. Uber delivers locally sourced takeout food, on the other hand, Emireats amusingly promised to deliver international food dishes direct from its home country. Other airlines went with their own April Fool's Day jokes including Finnair, which claims that Santa Claus will soon be starting work as an airline pilot. According to the Helsinki-based airline, ''becoming a pilot has been a secret ambition of Santa for years. Finnair has been the official airline of Santa Claus since 1983.''

