'Enchanting': Little Girl’s Rendition Of 'Cover Me In Sunshine' Wins Internet, Watch Video

Social media has been flooded with cute videos of children and adding to them, an adorable video of a little girl singing Cover Me In Sunshine has gone viral on the internet. The rendition of Pink and her daughter's 'Cover Me in Sunshine' was shared by Lila's mother on Instagram. The clip has melted the hearts of netizens, who expressed their views in the comments section.

Little girl's singing Cover Me in Sunshine

The video was shared on Instagram alongside the caption, "Don’t worry about a thing, ’cause, every little thing is gonna be alright!” - Bob Marley". The clip features a little girl adorably singing Cover me in Sunshine. While singing the song, Lila performs some cute moves and the video ends with smile of the little girl. In the video, Lila can be seen dressed in a striped sweater and hair tied in two ponytails. The heartwarming video has attracted the attention of people on social media. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over 10 million views and 494,113 likes. Social media users could not stop themselves from commenting on the cute singing of the girl. One user commented, "Her voice accent is so cute". Another user wrote, "I love how one pigtail is curled and one is straight". Another individual commented, "Here's again we haveee... Cutee little pumpkin singing superb you are. lots of love and blessings my sunshine".

In a similar incident, a super cute video which has surfaced on the internet, leaving the netizens in complete awe, a little girl can be heard singing the very famous song Let it go with her uncle. In the video, Marleigh can be seen wearing a bow and a dress while performing. The video has now gone viral, as it is being praised by netizens all across the social media. “Marleigh wearing a bow and a dress is even more shocking than this performance”, read the caption of the video.

IMAGE: itseceyilmaz/Instagram

