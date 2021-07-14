Excited Baby Elephant Luna Gives Cameraperson A Little Fright In Viral Video; Watch

One can never have enough videos of lovely baby elephants as they captivate audiences with their cute antics. It's no wonder that everyone adores these animals and love watching their videos. Instagram is a great place to watch these cute animals as it offers a plethora of similar videos. One such video has been shared and it will surely melt netizens' hearts.

Samui Elephant Haven sanctuary shares video

Samui Elephant Haven, an elephant sanctuary in Koh Samui, Thailand, released a video on Instagram with the caption, "It's a risky business being Luna's cameraperson!" Luna, a young elephant, and her mother are shown in the video. The amusing part about this little footage is how Luna, in her excitement, gives the cameraperson a little fright.

The video has received over 5,100 likes and 22,000 views since it was shared yesterday. Netizens have also reacted to the video in several ways.

“Little Luna loves to play... I love the sound of her trumpet,” a commenter wrote. “Food, what food? Let’s play!” shared another. “Don’t get any closer, I know you’re after my cake. LOL,” wrote the third commenter. “I would be in the background of all the videos laughing and screaming. She’s always trying to take y’all out!” posted an Instagram user. “I always want to know what’s going on in mama’s mind when Luna creates such havoc with the food,” wrote another user on Instagram.

Various viral videos featuring elephants

Recently, an elephant was observed paying tribute to its deceased mahout at his funeral on a moving occasion. The clip received a lot of love and applause from netizens. In another video, a tusker was seen effectively utilising a hand pump to take out water and drink it. The funny sight was captured in a school near West Bengal's Alipurduar area and then shared on Twitter. The animal appears in the 30-second footage inside the school grounds. As the video progresses, the elephant can be seen pushing the hand pump's handle and drinking the water that comes out of it with his trunk. Since then, the elephant has been seen repeating his duty.

Image- @samuielephanthaven/Instagram

