Family Breaking Gender Stereotypes Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'this Trend Has To Spread'

Breaking the shackles of the stereotype mentality of the society, an Indian family is slaying on social media. The Dewda family recently featured on the Instagram account of Humans of Bombay for breaking gender stereotypes with a stay-at-home dad and a breadwinning mother. The Humans of Bombay shared a video of the couple along with their little daughter and highlights how the family is thriving despite the societal norms.

The video begins with the man who expressed that society told him he’s wasting his time at home. He answers that ‘being a parent is a full-time job. He adds that he ‘loves to cook and clean for their daughter, Mishka.’ Further, the clip introduces Reshma, as the ‘financial provider’ of the family. She expresses how her husband is helping her pursue her dream career. The video showed the man looking after their daughter while concentrating on her upbringing while the mother does all the hard work to run the family.

The official page captioned the video and wrote, “We’re building our family on our own terms!” The clip shows several happy moments of the family and ends with an adorable victory dance. Since being shared on June 13, the video has garnered more than 93,000 likes and several comments. Many netizens were left feeling inspired, while others applauded the family.



One of the users hailed the change and wrote, “I hope the day comes when this story doesn't remain that extraordinary Thanks for initiating a change that will shape a better, equal future for all.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “We're slowly getting there! More power to this family.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “The northeast side of the country Shillong has a similar culture. We find women in the shops and men taking care of the kids at home .” Another user requested people to spread this message like fire. “This trend has to spread like corona actually... awesome.”

