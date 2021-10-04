Family Converts Old School Bus Into Three-bed Home, Travels Across 16 US States Together

The COVID-19 pandemic taught everyone about balancing work and household while staying in the comforts of their home. While that was relaxing for some, not being able to go out also bothered many. So, this family found out a combined solution and transformed an old school bus into a three-bed home.

According to Metro.co.uk, Elizabeth and her partner Spike purchased an old school bus from Facebook Marketplace for $3,500 and began working on it in June 2020 lockdown. The vehicle, after completion, has become the family's sweet ride to at least 16 US States. "We wanted to travel with our kids and because COVID shut down the schools and forced all work to be remote we jumped on the opportunity. Spike had seen the school bus conversion when he was a kid (basically a wood stove and a hammock in a short bus) and had always wanted to do something like it," Elizabeth told Metro.co.uk. The Stone family has an Instagram account where they share all updates from their daily life. Take a look at snips from their beautiful home-on-the-go:

Elizabeth and her partner built their home-on-the-go in a school bus

However, as told to Metro.co.uk., Elizabeth and Spike did not immediately settle for the bus. They researched and invested hours to finally transform their vision into reality. After purchasing the decommissioned ride, the couple ripped off the dilapidated interiors and began repainting the exterior bright yellow to something more subtle. Here's a throwback picture the couple shared on their "chasingthecoastline" handle on Instagram:

They managed to install a queen-size bed along with two bunk beds for the kids inside the bus. They also replaced the window panes with new ones and fitted a dining table with a host of additional cupboards and storage spaces. They even made space for a climbing wall.

The family travelled to at least 16 states beginning from Rhode Island to California, including Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and many more. While the couple continued working remotely from their van, the kids attended classes from their respective bunkers. "It's hard to stay still when the travel bugs start itching. We can't quite be full-time right now but it feels great to be back in the bus exploring and adventuring," Elizabeth wrote in one of her posts.

Image: Instagram/@chasingthecoastline