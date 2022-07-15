Fight Between Girl And Boy Over 'Zara T-shirt' In Delhi Metro Goes Viral; Watch

While travel in Delhi Metro can be boring on most days as commuters are often busy looking at their phone screens, a recent fight between a girl and boy during their metro ride is going 'crazy' viral. A video of a girl and a boy engaging in an argument inside the metro over the price of the T-shirt the girl bought has turned pretty interesting and funny for social media users.

When the verbal fight wasn't getting enough for the girl to prove her point, she went on to even slap the boy multiple times as he yelled back at her. In the video that has scored over a quarter of a million views on Twitter in three days, it can be seen that the fight began when the girl claimed that the T-shirt she bought from Zara is worth Rs 1000, while the boy disagreed and said that it couldn’t be more than Rs 150.

The boy's disapproval on the girl's T-shirt price was the reason behind the girl's annoyance. In the video, the girl can be seen saying, "Mummy ko bolungi main (I will tell mummy) and tere jaisa ladka kiskiko na mile (No one should get a guy like you)."

Watch the video below:

Twitter reacts

Soon after the video was shared online, many social media users took to the comments section and started reacting. Here are a few reactions:

Single rahe, safe rahe😂 — Manya Verma (@ManyaVe74828846) July 12, 2022

Aah haa haa wah... Wah...

Gajab ka payar hai.. This is called "WILD LOVE" — INDIA (@india_chandan) July 14, 2022

"Mummy ko bolungi mai dekh: 🤣😭😭 — Rishita (@Heymemorn) July 12, 2022