Fight Between Girl And Boy Over 'Zara T-shirt' In Delhi Metro Goes Viral; Watch

When the verbal fight wasn't getting enough for the girl to prove her point, she went on to even slap the boy multiple times as he yelled back at her.

While travel in Delhi Metro can be boring on most days as commuters are often busy looking at their phone screens, a recent fight between a girl and boy during their metro ride is going 'crazy' viral. A video of a girl and a boy engaging in an argument inside the metro over the price of the T-shirt the girl bought has turned pretty interesting and funny for social media users. 

When the verbal fight wasn't getting enough for the girl to prove her point, she went on to even slap the boy multiple times as he yelled back at her. In the video that has scored over a quarter of a million views on Twitter in three days, it can be seen that the fight began when the girl claimed that the T-shirt she bought from Zara is worth Rs  1000, while the boy disagreed and said that it couldn’t be more than Rs 150. 

The boy's disapproval on the girl's T-shirt price was the reason behind the girl's annoyance. In the video, the girl can be seen saying, "Mummy ko bolungi main (I will tell mummy) and tere jaisa ladka kiskiko na mile (No one should get a guy like you)."

Watch the video below: 

