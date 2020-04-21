Find The Eatables WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Full Details

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people have been staying indoors and practising social distancing. They have been making their days productive by picking up on hobbies, helping with household chores and have enough sleep. Amid the lockdown, they are communicating with their loved ones through different social media platforms and phone calls. To make their conversation interesting, they have been sharing different puzzles, quizzes, dare games, challenges and urging their friends and relatives to participate with them.

Nowadays, numerous riddles and brain games have been surfacing on the internet. They not only cheer people up but also help them exercise their motor skills. Among many of them, ‘find the eatables WhatsApp puzzle’ has been making rounds on social media. Therefore, we have compiled everything that you should know about ‘WhatsApp puzzle answers’.

Here’s everything to know about ‘find the eatables WhatsApp puzzle’

In ‘find the eatables WhatsApp puzzle’, people have been attempting to seek at the dishes. However, only some of them can crack ‘WhatsApp puzzle answers’. In it, there are 13 different hints in the form of emoticons. Therefore, we have penned everything about ‘find the eatables WhatsApp puzzle’ that you should know before solving it.

Here’s everything about ‘find the eatables answers’ that you should know

In ‘find the eatables WhatsApp puzzle’, people have to focus and direct their minds towards all the food items related to the emoticons in Hindi. For ‘find the eatables answers’, it becomes interesting to ace the incredible riddle to seek vegetable names in the Hindi language. Have a look at the ‘find the eatables answers’.

Here are ‘find the eatables answers’ for you to solve effortlessly

We have penned down the 'WhatsApp puzzle answers' for you to check if your answers match with the given solution or not. Have a look.

Rajma

Chaval

Gobhi

Bandh Gobi

Achar

Papad

Lauki

Gol Gappe

Gajar

Methi

Roti

