Lady Buys Goods Worth 200 WhatsApp Puzzle Answer; Check Full Details

These days, people have been sharing numerous puzzles and riddles on social media platforms. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, they are communicating through those interesting games, challenges and brain teasers. Therefore, many of them have been making rounds on the internet.

People share WhatsApp puzzles in different groups and urge their friends and family members to participate. They not only increase interaction between peers but also enhance their motor skills. Among viral WhatsApp puzzles, ‘lady buys goods worth 200 puzzle’ surfaced on social media and has been forwarded in different groups. Therefore, we have compiled everything you need to know about ‘lady buys goods worth 200 puzzle’.

Here’s everything you should know about ‘lady buys goods worth 200 puzzle’

Nowadays, quirky and engaging WhatsApp puzzles are gaining popularity. In ‘lady buys goods worth 200 puzzle’, one has to guess the correct answer using basic mathematical calculations. Moreover, people get confused by the end results and they come up with multiple answers and possibilities. Have a look at ‘lady buys goods worth 200 puzzle’.

A lady buys goods worth rs.200 from a shop. (shopkeeper selling the goods with zero profit).

The lady gives him 1000 rs note. The shopkeeper gets the change from the next shop and keeps 200 for himself and returns ₹800 to d lady.

Later, the shopkeeper of the next shop comes with the 1000rs note saying "duplicate" and takes his money back.

How much LOSS did the shopkeeper face?

A. 200

B. 800

C. 1200

D. 1800

E. 2000

F. 1600

G. Other

Here’s everything to know about ‘lady buys goods worth 200 answer’

Even after detailed explanation, ‘1000 rs fake note puzzle answer’ confuses everyone. Therefore, we have penned down the easiest way to understand the ‘lady buys goods worth 200 answer’. Have a look at the ‘1000 rs fake note puzzle answer’.

Also read: What Goes In The Empty Square WhatsApp Puzzle Answer; Check Solution Inside

Also read: Person In Room 13 Puzzle Answer; Check Details Inside

Here's ‘lady buys goods worth 200 answer’

1800 or 1200 is not the correct solution for the ‘1000 rs fake note puzzle answer’. Have a look at the ‘lady buys goods worth 200 answer’ explanation.

When the lady buys the product, shopkeeper incurs a loss of ₹200. Later on, he exchanges the fake ₹1000 note and gives back ₹800 to the lady and keeps ₹200 for himself. Therefore, in ‘1000 rs fake note puzzle answer’, the shopkeeper does not face any loss. On the other hand, the lady cunningly gets away with the product and real cash. However, when the other shopkeeper realises that was fake money, he demands them back. So, the original shopkeeper faces a loss of ₹1000. Therefore, in ‘lady buys goods worth 200 answer’, one needs to subtract the total profit from the total loss.

Net Loss = Total Loss - Total Profit

= ₹1200 - ₹200 = ₹1000.

Also read: Lockdown Puzzle Fill In The Missing Letters Answer; Check Details

Also read: Ricky Is Thinking Of One Of The Cards Puzzle; Check Solution Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.