Fish Tries To Swallow Giant Eel In Viral Video, Netizens Say 'never Seen Anything Like It'

In a bizarre video which has surfaced on the internet, a fish can be seen swallowing an eel. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video shows the fish raising its head out of water and swallowing an eel. According to the caption of the video, it depicts a perfect scenario of a fish hunting an eel. However, it fails at the end because of the size of the eel.

Fish's attempt fails

The 1 minute 40 seconds long video begins with a fish taking its head out of water and exhaling some smoke. Further in the video, it can be seen trying to swallow an eel. It continues to take in until it reaches the end where it chokes. The eel was smart enough and somehow managed to come out of the mouth, failing the attempt made by the fish. “Yesterday I had posted a part of this video. Here is what happened thereafter...It was the case of a big fish hunting eel. In the end fish couldn't eat it completely as the eel was long enough & managed to come out through the big mouth. Amazing moments of nature”, read the caption of the video. Let’s have a look at the video.

Yesterday I had posted a part of this video. Here is what happened thereafter...



It was the case of a big fish hunting eel. In the end fish couldn't eat it completely as the eel was long enough & managed to came out through the big mouth. Amazing moments of nature.



WA fwd. pic.twitter.com/HzjapFiqKK — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 11, 2021

Stunned by the video, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "To me it looked like fish was in distress to get its breath. Could it be because of the eel’s poisonous blood or its electric discharge? Or is just from the suffocation resulting from stuffing itself?". Another person wrote, "The air out side might be colder so the air coming out from the fish results in smoke. It happens with us in winter days. This is Bigmouth Buffalo fish". The video has managed to gather over 38K views. Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions.

This simply looks like a fake video. YouTube has many such fake videos . This has been shot in closeup to hide the fact that movement of fish is controlled by some other person. — रोहित (@rohitcse06) February 11, 2021

its not electric eel , it is tyre-tracked eel (Mastacembelus armatus) commonly found in fresh water indian streams. — Dheeraj (@Dheeraj63779235) February 12, 2021

Amazing video Sir — Sukanta Kumar Das (@Sukanta56964321) February 11, 2021

One of the scariest videos from nature 😬 — Nitin Sangwan (@nitinsangwan) February 11, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/SusantaNanda3)

