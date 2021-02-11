Valheim How To Fish Guide: Check Out How To Get The Valheim Fishing Rod And More

Valheim is the game that really tests the metal of the players. This game makes the players set foot on a courageous Viking Journey, where they need to, build, battle, and survive. Valheim is available on steam and up to 10 players can play this exploration/survival game together. There are various other activities in Valheim that players can partake in. Many players want to learn how to fish in Valheim.

How to fish in Valheim?

This is an exploration and survival game, while the players are battling their foes and building settlements, they also need to feed their characters to keep them healthy and strong. For food, the players will have to find sources of meat that they can cook. One of the best ways of finding meat is by fishing, but the players will need a Valheim Fishing rod in order to do this activity. Check out how to get the Valheim fishing rod below:

The fishing rod is only available at the Merchant’s shop in Valhiem

The players will need to approach the Merchant and buy the Valheim fishing rod from them.

The fishing rod will cost 350 gold, the players should also buy some bait as the rod is useless without it.

The upside for the fishing rod is it won't break no matter how many times the players use it

The downside of the Valheim fishing rod is that it cannot be upgraded to make it more resourceful.

After obtaining the fishing rod, the players would want to learn how to use it. Fishing can be a valuable source of meat and also a leisure activity for some players. Check out how to fish with the Valheim Fishing rod below:

First, the players will have to stand near the water and look for fish.

Once they have spotted the fish, they need to hold down the left mouse button to charge up their cast.

Then they need to release the left mouse button to cast their line.

After that, they will have to click the right mouse button to bring the line in.

If the player manages to hook a fish, they will need to repeatedly press the right mouse button to reel the fish in.

They need to be observant of this activity as it will deplete their Stamina.

Then they can press E to pick up a Fish once it gets close enough.

Once they have caught the fish it will give them raw meat.

This raw meat like other meat can be cooked on the campfire.

