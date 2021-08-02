Flight Attendant Explains Why One Should Never Wear Shorts On Plane; Check To Know Reasons

The flight crew members always suggest the traveller with a list of dos and don'ts, among which "fasten your seatbelts" is the most frequent advice given by the flight attendants. This time a flight attendant has posted a video on TikTok with five health and hygiene tips for airline passengers which have been usually ignored by the travellers. According to a report by Times Now, an experienced flight attendant named Tommy Cimato has posted a video on social media with reasons for "not wearing shorts while travelling on a flight" has definitely let the traveller rethink before boarding a flight.

Know the reason for not wearing shorts while boarding a flight

The short clip, which has now become a viral video, has advised the passengers to wear proper pants that must cover the legs properly. "Don’t or try not to wear shorts when you’re on an airplane. Legs are exposed to germs when one wears shorts because it is not possible to know how clean the seats are. So if you have pants, you're going to have fewer germs," said the flight attendant in a TikTok video.

However, he added that the conditions may vary according to the airlines' consciousness towards sanitisation. Cimato goes on to say that "never ever fall asleep or lean your head on the airplane window."

"You are not the only one who has travelled with the airline. Before your boarding, you don’t know how many people or children have boarded on the same flight and wiped their hands or other things all over the window."

Don't hesitate to call the flight crew at the time of emergency: TikToker

Further, he cautioned the traveller of pushing the flush button of the lavatory with bare hands. "In order to keep the germs at bay, use a napkin or tissue that's in the lavatory," said the flight attendant. He advised the passengers to stay hydrated by drinking a "not too, not less" amount of water.

Usually, the traveller hesitates to call the flight attendant even at the time of emergency. The TikToker flight crew advised the passengers to call an attendant whenever they need any kind of help. "Don't feel afraid to let a flight attendant know if you're feeling sick. So if you need food, water or an air sickness bag, please feel free to let us know," added the flight crew.

(Image Credit: Unsplash)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.