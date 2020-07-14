Florida: Gorilla From Miami Zoo Tests Negative For COVID-19

A 31-year gorilla, injured in a confrontation, has been immobilized and transported to Zoo Miami animal hospital. In addition to the treatment, COVID-19 test was also administered on the animal owing to his bad health. However, the giant animal has tested negative and is recovering.

'X-rays, vaccinations, COVID tests..'

As per a Facebook post by Zoo Miami, physical injuries were inflicted upon Shango by his 26-year-old brother, Barney. Soon, the animal was taken to a hospital where he received X-rays, vaccinations, an ultrasound, a TB test and a bronchoscopy as part of the zoo’s overall preventative medicine program. “In addition, because of the detection of a low-grade fever and in an abundance of caution, COVID-19 tests were also administered. Thankfully, the results of those tests were negative”, the zoo wrote.

As per experts, conflicts between adult male gorillas are not uncommon but the real injury is rare. As per the post, “Once the 433-pound great ape was safely immobilized, the Animal Health team was able to clean and treat the bite wounds which were quite deep but fortunately did not appear to result in any permanent damage”.

The zoo reported that none of the tests reported any skeletal damages and the gorilla is recovering well. Since being discharged from the hospital, he has been sent to the gorilla area where he will be closely monitored by staff. As of now, no decision has been made to reintroduce him to Barney as it would depend on his health as well as several behavioural assessments.

