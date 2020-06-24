Leonardo DiCaprio, Barry Jenkins, And Netflix To Make A 'Virunga' Film On Congo Gorillas

Leonardo DiCaprio and Barry Jenkins will be joining hands with Netflix for their upcoming project. It will be a movie version of Virunga, an Oscar-nominated documentary released in 2014. Read on to know more details about the story:

Leonardo DiCaprio and Barry Jenkins collaborate

According to a leading entertainment portal, Leonardo DiCaprio and Barry Jenkins will be working together for a Netflix original. It will be a movie adaptation of Virunga, which is an award-winning documentary about the struggle to save the endangered mountain gorillas of Congo. DiCaprio’s Appian Way Production will be involved in this project, along with Jennifer Davisson and Phillip Watson. Joanna Natasegara, who was also one of the producers of Virunga, will tag along with Violet Films. Orlando von Einsiedel, who was also a part of the 2014 film, will be producing the upcoming film.

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins, who won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his film Moonlight, will be writing the script for the Virunga film. Virunga revolved around the fight to protect mountain gorillas that were on the verge of extinction in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Virunga National Park. It also focused on the natural beauty and biodiversity of Virunga, and the political and economic issues surrounding oil exploration as well. The documentary was distributed by Netflix, and now Netflix has obtained the rights to the 2014 documentary.

Leonardo DiCaprio has produced Grant, a historical documentary that explores the life of Grant from his own perspective. It is set in the time of the Civil War and Reconstruction. It features Justin Salinger as Ulysses S. Grant, 18th President of the U.S. The 2020 documentary will also feature Francis Chouler as John Rawlins, Gabriel Harry Meltz as Grant Staff Officer, Carel Nel as Abraham Lincoln, and Daniel Fox as Colonel Charles Marshall. Grant will also feature Brian Heydenrych, Craig Jackson, Dianne Simpson, and Camilla Wolfson. DiCaprio took to his official social media handle to announce the show’s premiere. Here is the social media post:

