As social media has become a tool to display your talent, food bloggers are trying their hands to create a new dish by combining different food items. While food fusion is a must try for the new generation, a food blogger has left netizens stunned as she posted a video of parantha that was stuffed with chocolate chips and vanilla icecream.

In the recent past, some food experiments like pineapple pizza turned out to be disastrous when tasted by food lovers. Currently, the video shared on Instagram was posted by food blogger Shikha Shetty, whose account is named as 'chieffoodieofficer'.

In the video, Shikha can be seen making a chocolate chip parantha with a topping of vanilla ice cream. She fills chocolate chips in wheat flour dough. Once she cooks the parantha properly, she adds ice cream and put some chocolate syrup on top of it.

She captioned the video as: “This combination will blow your mind !!! Chocolate Parantha with Vanilla Icecream & Chocolate Chips… Try it and thank me later".

Watch the video here:

Internet divided on whether to try the dish or give it a miss

While the idea sat well with several internet users, others felt that the fusion was bizarre. One user wrote: “Will surely try it”, another said, "Only you can come up with such combos!!!!" Some other comments include: “Big no” and "this is the height of 'kuch bhee'". The reel, which was uploaded on 29th September, has so far garnered 194K plays, 3,950 likes and 64 comments.

This is definitely not the first time that the internet has been divided over never-seen-before food combinations. Earlier, a Delhi-based food blogger uploaded a recipe of “chocolate maggi” on her Instagram profile. Several bizzare combos such as maggi pani puri, fanta maggi, mango maggi, oreo maggi, etc have left the internet disgusted.