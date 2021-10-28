Food Delivery Agent Receives Order From 1,190 Km Away; Asks Customer To "make Sandwich"

Ordering in is the best alternative for a no-cooking day and nothing seems more convenient than a bag of piping hot platter delivered right to the doorstep. Food delivery apps have further simplified the entire process of ordering in with just a few clicks and swipes. However, in one such request, a food delivery driver of DoorDash received an order that left him baffled.

The DoorDash delivery agent Kaelum Grant from Ohio, who also happens to be a TikToker, earlier in the week received a delivery request from Rhode Island. The total distance between the locations is a massive 750 miles i.e. about 1,193 kilometres. As per Grant, it would take him a whole day to deliver the said order for which he would make just a negligible couple of bucks, $9.25 (Rs. 694) to be specific. Check out Grant's reaction on seeing the request in the first place:

741 miles for a doordash!? Yeah make a sandwich or something cause ain't no way pic.twitter.com/Q6oxjc79Si — . (@OhFuck_itsJunha) October 27, 2021

As expected, Kaelum was not up for the adventure trip. Instead, he uploaded the hilarious order story on TikTok for his fans to have a good laugh. The video now has gone viral on Twitter and TikTok. He also left a message for the Rhode Island customer who ordered 'Godavari' for dinner from Ohio.

"Ain't nobody bringing that food": Kaelum Grant

"If you live in Rhode Island and you just ordered Godavari off DoorDash, make a sandwich... 'cause you ain't gonna get your food, your food is not arriving tonight", Kaelum said with a non-stop giggle at the order he received. He also asked the customer to understand that the meal is "as good gone", stating the fact in a joking manner. "Forget about it, ain't nobody bringing that food. They're trying to send me on an adventure", he went on saying.

What stunned him more was the estimated time of delivery that the DoorDash application was showing him. "Delivery by 9:53 pm, when Wednesday ?", he quipped as he received the order on Tuesday expectedly. "It's not going to be tonight, what are you talking about...don't you know the distance? That's crazy, bro!", he exclaimed while recording the video.

The TikTok video went viral within hours of the upload. The clip amassed over 1 million likes and counting. While some netizens were curious about how he got the order, others jokingly asked Grant about the mode of transport he is going to avail. "They are trying to send you on a road trip", one user said. "What car does DoorDash have?", another asked.

Image: Unsplash (representative)