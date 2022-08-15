Food Delivery Agent's 'superpower' Prompts Customer To Share Inspiring Post; See

It is quite natural to get angry, particularly if one is hungry, when there is even a minute's delay in delivering food orders. Depending on the intensity of the anger, a person waiting for their food order either reaches out to the delivery executive or calls company support to either find out more details or give an earful. In a recent incident of one such delayed food order, a man was angry after a delay in delivery but after seeing his delivery agent, he was left speechless. The incident has been doing rounds online and the man's story is inspiring many.

"My order was getting delayed & delayed! It was a beautiful Sunday in Bangalore yesterday - gloomy weather, light drizzle & sun shining occasionally, made it perfect. Like most of the Bangaloreans on Sunday - I was too lazy to get out of my comfortable bed & hence decided to order something via a food delivery app. Life is good, it seems (sic)" Rohit Kumar Singh, wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

He informed that he got impatient after the estimated time for delivery had passed. "I called the delivery boy," he continued.

"Will be there in some time, sir," was the reply, Singh said, he received in a very comforting tone.

"Few more minutes passed and still the gentleman has not arrived yet. Ugggg, I called again and he again responded with a very comforting tone & told me just 5 minutes more (sic)," Singh continued.

'When I opened the door...'

He then revealed the interaction he had with his delivery agent, who he saw was a specially-abled man, working tirelessly to get people their orders.

"When I opened the door - I saw a person graciously smiling at me with the order in his hand. Mid 40's, grey hair, trying to balance himself with crutches & smiling at me, I was numb for a second & feeling stupid to get impatient sitting on my comfortable bed. In my head, I was wondering what all struggle he had to go through to get this order to me. I immediately apologized to him and tried to have a conversation (sic)," Singh wrote. "His name is Krishnappa Rathod, he lost his job at a cafe in the pandemic & since then donned the hat of a delivery boy (quite graciously), he has 3 children but due to his financial condition could not get all of them to Bangalore for a better education. From getting up in the early morning to working the entire day tirelessly defying all the odds is the superpower he possesses," he added.

"We had this conversation for over 2-3 minutes & suddenly he said - 'Sir, I am getting late for my next delivery', Krishannpa left, leaving so many questions that were hard for me to answer," Singh concluded his post.

See the post here:

'Heart touching', say netizens

The post was shared a week ago and has since garnered over 15,900 likes. It has also received over 780 comments from people willing to help him financially and offer him a job. A user wrote, "Can we improve his mobility by getting him better prosthetics? I'll try to call him on the number you have provided (sic)". A second user wrote, "Can you please DM the number? Also, if it's possible, let's tag the employer and help him get noticed. Maybe for better roles which might require less physical activity! (sic)". A third user wrote, "I can give a job in my cafe in Bangalore, we have in whitefield & btm locations . Pls dm me his number I will talk to him. Thanks (sic)".

(Image: @RohitKumarSingh/LinkedIn)