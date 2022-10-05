Last Updated:

Forget Tinder, This UK Man Tried To Spark His Dating Life Using A Massive Billboard

23-year-old Ed Chapman hired a billboard to take his search for a dating life to the next level. He even says he's got a few matches. Here's how it happened

A 23-year-old UK man, who has had little success in his love-life despite trying all the online dating services, has chosen an unorthodox method to find a partner. Hailing from England's Leeds, Ed Chapman, believes he has reached an age wherein he must have a partner but added the path to find a single match for him is not a "bed of roses". According to Chapman, he put forth his ability to find a girlfriend on social media and dating sites, but all his efforts yielded nothing. However, he did not abandon his search for a partner and ended up thinking of presenting himself on a billboard.

"I had tried some dating apps, but it didn't go well for me at all," a British digital publisher LADbible quoted him as saying.

"I decided I needed to try something different and thought having my own billboard would be a good way of meeting people," Ed explained his journey of finding a perfect match.

Initially, the 23-year-old said he did not think the idea would be entertained by any of the advertising agencies but the lucky boy found an outdoor advertising operator that accepted his expedition of locating his to-be girlfriend. The advertising company placed his proposal billboard on a busy location where thousands of motorists pass every day. Chapman said his family was 'surprised' when they heard about the lengths he was going to in order to secure his first date.

"They found out through other people, so it was a shock. They thought it was funny, but they're happy I'm trying to find someone, even if it's in quite an unorthodox way," he said.

Did it work?

He did not stop here. Chapman promoted his billboard on social media platforms to get more impressions. Surprisingly, he got several e-mails from women aged 18 to 48 years. "I received my first message on the same day the billboard went live and since then, I've had a few messages from women between the ages of 18 to 48. It's quite a mix."Further, he said lots of women found the billboard funny, which was one of his aims- to reflect his personality. He revealed he has since been speaking to four women and all are keen to go on a date with him.

