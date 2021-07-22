'Found My Spirit Animal': Dog Tries To Finish Obstacle Challenge, Watch Video

From Twitter to Instagram, social media forums have been flooded with adorable videos of dogs. Adding to that, a new video has surfaced on the microblogging site which shows a dog trying to complete an obstacle challenge. But, like people prefer to rest after work, it seems the dog too wanted to relax after the training session.

The video has been shared by Rex Chapman on Twitter with the caption that reads, "Some doggos aren’t built for the obstacle course. Wait for it". The clip starts with a person taking the dog through an obstacle course. As the video progresses, the dog crosses the obstacles but as the dog tries to jump over the bar, it falls on its face. The dog does not seem hurt but it takes some moments to lie on the grass and the bar to relax. The people can be heard laughing in the video. Soon the doggo stands back on its legs to move. Watch the video here:

Some doggos aren’t built for the obstacle course. Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/M50Y3jOBFc — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 21, 2021

Since posted, the 25-second video has garnered 2.8 million views and 110.5K likes. The video has grabbed the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to share their views. Some of the users related to the dog's condition while others laughed at the doggo. This should have been posted with a trigger warning of "do not watch while multitasking on a conference call for work with an open mic". Another user commented, "I literally laughed out loud when this happened thank you". Another individual commented, "You go ahead. I’m just gonna chill here for a moment."

My kind of athlete!! 😆😆😆 — Leigh/Resistance (@gaacd7) July 21, 2021

You go ahead. I’m just gonna chill here for a moment. — Leonard Wu (@iamleonardwu) July 21, 2021

Totally my work mood! 🤣🤣🤣 — DeJo (@darcelle424) July 21, 2021

“I’m just going to lie here. This is my existence now” 🤣 - relatable 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IrWTCB87zr — Teela (@Fluff_fury) July 21, 2021

Best description for my day — Momma Dukes Conley (@Bsconley) July 21, 2021

I've finally found my spirit animal. — Rhoyal Jackson (@PettyPoodle22) July 21, 2021

I literally laughed out loud when this happened 😂 thank you @RexChapman pic.twitter.com/Rj4uOMPbd2 — Mike Ayala (@BigMike65_) July 21, 2021

this should have been posted with a trigger warning of "do not watch while multitasking on a conference call for work with an open mic" — cyndi s (@ms_sherm) July 21, 2021

I think he just has his leash in his mouth. My girl Molly spends the first half of our walks with her leash in her mouth. I think she thinks that she’s walking me. — 𝕎𝕠𝕠𝕕𝕖𝕟 ℙ𝕖𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕤 (@woodenpearls) July 21, 2021

That do is totally overwhelmed by the gentle leader he has on. — Kristen (@Kristenkids) July 21, 2021

Lol you’d think I was the trainer the way I was [literally] coaching and/or screaming for her throughout the entire course..

“You got it! Lets gooo! Boom, next one, great, keep going girl! Etc.” — Elle P (@PrettyNpink1908) July 22, 2021

Okay, this is my dog but he would have had to nap after all that snacking and playing before finishing 🤷🏽‍♀️ — 405 to the 970 (@JenStanaszek) July 21, 2021

Meanwhile, an Instagram user had shared a video that shows how a dog gets afraid of drains. In the video, a pet pooch Brodie is seen walking with his companion. At one point, Brodie starts taking a U-turn as they encounter drains. The master tries to persuade the dog to walk along but Brodie strongly refuses to walk over them. Eventually, the owner carries the dog through the path. Sharing the video, the user captioned it as, “Simply one among his irrational fears,”.

