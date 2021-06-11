'Found': Pet Dog Missing After Car Accident Reunites With His Family After 2 Days

A dog who had gone missing after a car accident in Idaho in the United States has returned home. Linda Oswald’s family and dog were driving on a highway in Idaho when they met an accident on June 6. They were safe but their dog named Tilly had gone missing after the accident. The family and Idaho Police had started the search for the dog and the dog was finally reunited with his family after two days on June 8.

Dog reunites with family after 2 days

Idaho State Police put out a press release in which they mentioned the reunion of the dog with his family. In the press release, the police said that the dog that ran off after a collision on the Rathdrum Prarie on June 6 was found. They further added that the dog is now safe and has been given to his human family. The dog was reportedly found on a farm near the place of the accident.

Tilly's human family also posted the update of their dog's return on their social media account. In her Facebook post, Linda Oswald described the dog as a shy reddish-brown male with back markings on his face. They further added that Tilly also has a medium-long fur and bobtail. She had also shared a picture of Tilly alongside the post.

The post about the dog had gone viral on social media. The post managed to gather more than 170 comments and was shared over 3300 times. Netizens took to the comments section to share their views. Some of the users prayed for the safety of the dog while others expressed a sense of relief after the dog was back with the family. One user commented, "Oh no! I am so sorry to hear this! Sending love and prayers to find the puppers. Sorry to hear about the accident." Another user commented, "Prayers for safe return." Another individual commented, "It's amazing how such a little dog can bring so much joy and happiness into peoples lives."

IMAGE: LindaOswald/Facebook

