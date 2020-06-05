Last Updated:

Heartening Video Of Four Tiger Cubs Playing With Mother Wins Internet | Watch

The video, which has now taken Twitter by storm, features four tiger cubs climbing on their mother's body as she patiently rests under a tree.

Four tiger cubs play with mother in tiger reserve, netizens in awe

Be it humans or animals, the bond between a mother and her children remains incomparable. A recent video of four tiger cubs playing with their mother gives testimony to it. The video, which has now taken the internet by storm, features two tiger cubs climbing on their mother as she patiently rests under a tree. They are then joined by their two brothers who jump onto their mother, hugging and caressing her. 

'Playful journey' 

Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip has racked up over 18 thousand views, nearly 2 thousand likes and multiple comments since posted. Along with the clip, Nanda also wrote that childhood becomes a “playful journey” if one grows besides mothers. He also revealed that during the lockdown, many tiger reserves are welcoming new guest signifying an increasing number of the specified.

 

In a similar incident, a video of a baby elephant resorting to its mother after getting hurt has won the internet. The video which was posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has garnered over a thousand likes till now. The video features a baby elephant playing with birds while other elephants from the herd graze in a grass field. After a few seconds of chasing the birds, the elephant calf suddenly tumbles to the ground.

After getting up, the first thing he does is to rush to its mother who affectionately hugs her offspring. Soon after the video was posted, it garnered multiple comments from netizens who appreciated the adorable bond. Many others also thanked Nanda for sharing the heartwarming video. 

