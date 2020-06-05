Heartening Video Of Four Tiger Cubs Playing With Mother Wins Internet | Watch

Be it humans or animals, the bond between a mother and her children remains incomparable. A recent video of four tiger cubs playing with their mother gives testimony to it. The video, which has now taken the internet by storm, features two tiger cubs climbing on their mother as she patiently rests under a tree. They are then joined by their two brothers who jump onto their mother, hugging and caressing her.

'Playful journey'

Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip has racked up over 18 thousand views, nearly 2 thousand likes and multiple comments since posted. Along with the clip, Nanda also wrote that childhood becomes a “playful journey” if one grows besides mothers. He also revealed that during the lockdown, many tiger reserves are welcoming new guest signifying an increasing number of the specified.

Growing up right before the eyes of the mother,childhood becomes a playful journey💕



During lockdown we had good news from different Tiger Reserves welcoming new guests to their fold.From 2 cubs of yesteryear’s, 4/5 is the new norm.

(Though lot left to improve in Eastern India) pic.twitter.com/wyhcumVZfr — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 4, 2020

I can watch this all day long, thanks. — Anil (@iamappanna) June 4, 2020

It is so heartening to see how little cubs, animals or human, are so drawn to mothers. Interesting to ponder how Nature has weaved this code into the DNA of mammals, across species. — Dipta Mishra (@diptamishra76) June 4, 2020

Sir, for human kids, animals cubs, calves who are not aware of concept of God, mother is their paradise. — Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) June 4, 2020

Just large size fur balls🥰 — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) June 4, 2020

Watch the naughty one.. the one cannot sit still... sooo cute.. just like domestic cats😺😺 — Poltu (@Poltu49603795) June 4, 2020

R(e)aring to go! Stripes galore! 🙂💞 — ashagkumar (@AshaGKumar1) June 4, 2020

In a similar incident, a video of a baby elephant resorting to its mother after getting hurt has won the internet. The video which was posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has garnered over a thousand likes till now. The video features a baby elephant playing with birds while other elephants from the herd graze in a grass field. After a few seconds of chasing the birds, the elephant calf suddenly tumbles to the ground.

Read: Rajasthan: 3 New Tiger Cubs Spotted At Sariska Reserve

Read: Video Of Baby Elephant Running To Its Mother After Getting Hurt Wins The Internet

After getting up, the first thing he does is to rush to its mother who affectionately hugs her offspring. Soon after the video was posted, it garnered multiple comments from netizens who appreciated the adorable bond. Many others also thanked Nanda for sharing the heartwarming video.

Read: Maha: Man Jumps Into Tiger Enclosure At Aurangabad Zoo

Read: MP: Tiger Cub Found Dead At Pench Reserve



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.