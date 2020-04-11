Video Of Baby Elephant Running To Its Mother After Getting Hurt Wints The Internet

Be it humans or animals, a mother’s love for her child remains the same. Likewise, for her child, she remains the ultimate solution to every problem. A recent video of a baby elephant that resorts to its mother after getting hurt provides a testimony to the unconditional bond. The video which was posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has garnered over a thousand likes till now.

Read: Video: Family Of Elephants Bathe Together In A Stream, Netizens Awestruck

Read: Elephant Takes A Stroll On Haridwar Streets Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

The video features a baby elephant playing with birds while other elephants from the herd graze in a grass field. After a few seconds of chasing the birds, the elephant calf suddenly tumbles to the ground. After getting up, the first thing he does is to rush to its mother who affectionately hugs her offspring.

All kids have a full time job.

That is called PLAY....



And for all, mummy is the ultimate pain killers 💕 pic.twitter.com/iFJEPvprCA — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 11, 2020

'I love baby elephants'

Soon after the video was posted, it garnered multiple comments from netizens who appreciated the adorable bond. Many others also thanked Nanda for sharing the heartwarming video.

So cute💓

Mummy mummy muje chot lag gayi😆🤩 — Mayuri (@Friend4u_Mayuri) April 11, 2020

Thats too cute😍

Thanks for sharing — Rightology 🇮🇳 (@rightology) April 11, 2020

It’s always fun to watch Baby elephant .... this one is so cute !😊 thanks for sharing ! This will make my day!👍 — CJoshi (@Chintanjoshi13C) April 11, 2020

सही बात है| माँ से बड़ा संरक्षक और पेन किलर और कोई नहीं हो सकता — गौरव गौड़ (@igauravgaud) April 11, 2020

So so cute..!! Elephant is my one of favourite wild animals.. so kind.. i love them..!! I love elephants.. so much love... — Ishwar Prajapati (@ishuNcc) April 11, 2020

Kitta cute bachcha hai.... — Stuti Rai (@StutiRa01107504) April 11, 2020

Read: Watch | Elephant Climbs Out Of 15-foot Pit In Andhra With Rescuers' Help, Netizens Cheer

Read: '1 Rabbit Saw 6 Elephants' Riddle Solved; Check Answer Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.