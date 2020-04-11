The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video Of Baby Elephant Running To Its Mother After Getting Hurt Wints The Internet

What’s Viral

A recently posted video of a baby elephant that resorts to its mother after getting hurt provides a testimony to the unconditional bond.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video of baby elephant resorting to mother after getting hurt surfaces, netizens in awe

Be it humans or animals, a mother’s love for her child remains the same. Likewise, for her child, she remains the ultimate solution to every problem.  A recent video of a baby elephant that resorts to its mother after getting hurt provides a testimony to the unconditional bond. The video which was posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has garnered over a thousand likes till now.

Read: Video: Family Of Elephants Bathe Together In A Stream, Netizens Awestruck

Read: Elephant Takes A Stroll On Haridwar Streets Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

The video features a baby elephant playing with birds while other elephants from the herd graze in a grass field. After a few seconds of chasing the birds, the elephant calf suddenly tumbles to the ground. After getting up, the first thing he does is to rush to its mother who affectionately hugs her offspring.

'I love baby elephants'

Soon after the video was posted, it garnered multiple comments from netizens who appreciated the adorable bond. Many others also thanked Nanda for sharing the heartwarming video. 

Read: Watch | Elephant Climbs Out Of 15-foot Pit In Andhra With Rescuers' Help, Netizens Cheer

Read: '1 Rabbit Saw 6 Elephants' Riddle Solved; Check Answer Inside

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Bhilwara
BHILWARA SARPANCH SLAMS CONGRESS
Ratan Tata
RATAN TATA DEBUNKS FAKE NEWS
MHA
MHA WRITES TO BENGAL CHIEF SECY,DGP
Delhi Metro
DMRC TAKES A DIG AT MASAKALI 2.0
Virat Kohli
VIRAT KOHLI SALUTES DELHI POLICE
IMF
IMF ROPES IN FORMER RAGHURAM RAJAN