France: Brothers Jump From Third-storey Window Of A Burning Building, Caught Unharmed

In a spine chilling incident, two siblings reportedly escaped unharmed after jumping from the third floor of an apartment. The incident happened in Grenoble, France where the brothers, aged three and ten, were locked inside a burning building. According to reports, the siblings have locked their apartment, without keys, when it suddenly caught fire.

A video of the incident, which is now doing rounds of the internet was captured by a neighbour who eye-witnessed the horrific incident. The short clip starts by showing one of them hanging outside the window when the other one pushes him down. After free-falling for a couple of seconds, locals standing beneath the building catch them. They then encourage the second child to jump as well which he follows. The clip ends by showing men carrying both the children to safety as audiences cheer.

#COVID19 #accident #grenoble ( Ce mardi il a y’a quelques heures dans l’après midi 2 enfants ont sauté par la fenêtre rattraper par les habitants ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/xzIYpL4b3Y — oumse-dia (@oumsedia69) July 21, 2020

As per international media reports, they were both taken to hospital along with some resident who suffered fractured bones due to the force of boys falling on their arms. Athoumani Walid, a 25-year-old student, who suffered a broken arm after catching the children said that he heard the shouting after which he rushed to the building. Explaining the situation, he reportedly said that both of them were crying as the building was engulfed by flames and explosions. An investigation into the cause of the fire is still on.

'Heroic neighbours'

Meanwhile, the 'heroic' act of the neighbours have caught netizens attention with dozens of people showering plaudits on them. One user wrote, "BRAVO TO THIS. YOU CAN BE PROUD OF YOURSELF. CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU. I LOVE YOU" Another user wrote," Well done !!!! but they should have taken a sheet, there you risk breakage but bravo! And a lot of chances!" Yet another wrote," Fortunately, people have assured, because the red electric car of non-gendered green firefighters from the town hall of #grenoble that we see tumbling down, it is worth Wallou!" Another comment read," Well done to you and above all you can be proud! I have always said that in the cities some behave well!"

