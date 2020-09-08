France: Elderly man sets house on fire while trying to kill fly

An elderly man blew up his entire house while trying to swat a housefly, an incident that has left everybody flabbergasted. The octogenarian, who has not been publically identified, reportedly tried to kill the bug and in-process burnt a part of his residence. As per a French media outlet, France Bleu, the incident took place in village Parcoul-Chenaud, which is located in South Western France.

Man blows up house while trying to swat fly

The unidentified 82-year-old was having dinner at his residence when he heard the buzzing of the fly. Annoyed by its presence, he began to swat the fly with an electric racquet without realising that a gas canister was leaking inside his house. The event turned tragic after a reaction between electric fly swatter and leaking gas caused kindled a fire, a British media outlet reported.

The resulting flames not only brought down a significant part of his house including the kitchen and damaging the roof. Fortunately, the elderly managed to escape without any major injuries. According to reports, he sustained only a burn to his hand and was transported to a hospital for a check-up immediately.

The incident left netizens flabbergasted. While a lot of people have empathised with the elderly man, a lot of others have joked on the situation asking whereabouts of the fly. A user even suggested him to watch the American thriller series Breaking Bad.

“the fate of the fly is not known” !!! — Greg Salter (@gregsalterjhb) September 7, 2020

Surely he just needs to eat a spider. Or watch the #BreakingBad episode. — LTT (@Long_Tailed_Tit) September 6, 2020

This is not the first time that something like that has happened. Previously, a man in Fresno, California set his parents' house on fire while trying to burn some spiders. According to international media parrots, the man who started the fire claimed that he was using a blowtorch to kill black widow spiders when the fire began. He was house-sitting for his parents when it happened.

